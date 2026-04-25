Football accumulator tips for Saturday, April 25: Back our acca at 11-1

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With so much at stake on Saturday, games such as Manchester City's FA Cup semi-final with Southampton as well as Arsenal, West Ham and Tottenham's crucial Premier League clashes are difficult to call.

It makes sense for acca purposes, therefore, to head into the EFL and Racing Post Sport football tipster Jamie Griffith has studied the coupon to create an 11-1 Saturday fourfold which pays out at 11-1 with Ladbrokes .

All bets must be placed by 3pm.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Saturday, April 25

Racing Post football expert Jamie Griffith has picked:

Sheffield United to beat Preston

Norwich to beat Swansea

Blackpool to beat Leyton Orient

Bristol Rovers to beat Cheltenham

Total odds: @ 11-1 with Ladbrokes

Odds correct at time of publication

Sheffield United vs Preston

Wednesday’s 3-1 defeat to Blackburn will have frustrated Sheffield United’s fans, but Chris Wilder’s team selection suggested he had the final home game of the season in the back of his mind and an improved performance can be expected against Preston.

The Blades had beaten Hull and Watford before that shock defeat to Rovers and should bounce back at home to North End, who have lost six of their last ten games including their last two.

Norwich vs Swansea

A lot of things would have to go Norwich’s way for them to make the playoffs this season, but all the Canaries can do is win their final two matches and they should have no issue getting the first of those victories at home to Swansea.

Norwich beat Derby 2-1 on Tuesday to make it eight wins in 11 Championship outings and it is hard to see the Swans coping with their red-hot hosts at Carrow Road.

Blackpool vs Leyton Orient

Four wins in five games has helped Blackpool distance themselves from the League One survival battle and they can confirm their third-tier status by defeating relegation rivals Leyton Orient.

The Tangerines have won four in a row at Bloomfield Road whereas six games without a victory for Orient does little to suggest that they will come out on top on the Fylde coast.

Bristol Rovers vs Cheltenham

No League Two team can better Bristol Rovers’ haul of 27 points from their last ten games and the in-form Pirates should make it eight wins a row at home to Cheltenham.

Steve Evans is using all his experience to get the best out of a talented squad, which was underperforming massively before his arrival, and they should prove far too strong for a Robins side who were comfortably beaten 3-1 by struggling Tranmere last time.

Read more football accumulator tips from Racing Post Sport:

Get our 7-1 both teams to score acca for Saturday

European football: Matthew Ireland has put together a 10-1 continental fourfold

Aaron Ashley marks your card for Saturday's 12.30pm kick-offs in the EFL

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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