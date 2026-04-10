Football accumulator tips for Saturday April 11: Back our acca at 8-1 with bet365

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Premier League leaders Arsenal take on Bournemouth at lunchtime in the pick of Saturday's action and there are plenty of big games in England's top four divisions to come after that.

Top football tipster Jamie Griffith has studied the Premier League and EFL coupon and selected a fourfold which pays out at 8-1 with bet365 .

All bets must be placed by 3pm on Saturday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Saturday

Racing Post football expert Jamie Griffith has picked:

Brighton to beat Burnley

Southampton to beat Derby

Blackpool to beat Peterborough

Salford to beat Gillingham

Total odds: @ 8-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

Burnley vs Brighton

No team have taken fewer points from their last 20 Premier League games than Burnley’s measly ten and the Championship-bound Clarets look set for another defeat against in-form Brighton.

The Seagulls have won four of their last five games, beating Liverpool and Brentford in that run, and can add to their hosts’ growing misery at Turf Moor.

Southampton vs Derby

Having followed up Saturday’s FA Cup win over Premier League leaders Arsenal with a 5-1 rout of big-spending Wrexham, Southampton are tough to oppose right now.

The Saints are now unbeaten in 16 games and Tonda Eckert’s scintillating side can see off playoff rivals Derby.

Blackpool vs Peterborough

Ian Evatt took a while to get going at Blackpool but the Tangerines are beginning to buy into his ideas, especially at Bloomfield Road, where they have won four and drawn one of their last five games.

The Tangerines will be eager to distance themselves from the League One relegation battle and they have a golden opportunity to do so, with out-of-sorts Peterborough having gone six away matches without a win.

Salford vs Gillingham

Monday’s 1-0 defeat at Crewe will have disappointed Salford but they remain very much in the League Two promotion race and can get their charge back on track against Gillingham.

The Ammies have won their last five home matches and should prove far too strong for the Gills, who have lost five of their last seven games.

Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:

Arsenal vs Bournemouth predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Liverpool vs Fulham predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Plus, don't miss our best bets for Saturday's big fight:

Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov predictions: Fury not certain to make a glorious return

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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