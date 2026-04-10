- More
Football accumulator tips for Saturday April 11: Back our acca at 8-1 with bet365
Want top football acca tips for Saturday's Premier League and EFL matches? Jamie Griffith's fourfold pays out at 8-1 with bet365
Premier League leaders Arsenal take on Bournemouth at lunchtime in the pick of Saturday's action and there are plenty of big games in England's top four divisions to come after that.
Top football tipster Jamie Griffith has studied the Premier League and EFL coupon and selected a fourfold which pays out at 8-1 with bet365.
All bets must be placed by 3pm on Saturday.
Accumulator tips and predictions for Saturday
Racing Post football expert Jamie Griffith has picked:
Brighton to beat Burnley
Southampton to beat Derby
Blackpool to beat Peterborough
Salford to beat Gillingham
Total odds: @ 8-1 with bet365
Odds correct at time of publication
Burnley vs Brighton
No team have taken fewer points from their last 20 Premier League games than Burnley’s measly ten and the Championship-bound Clarets look set for another defeat against in-form Brighton.
The Seagulls have won four of their last five games, beating Liverpool and Brentford in that run, and can add to their hosts’ growing misery at Turf Moor.
Southampton vs Derby
Having followed up Saturday’s FA Cup win over Premier League leaders Arsenal with a 5-1 rout of big-spending Wrexham, Southampton are tough to oppose right now.
The Saints are now unbeaten in 16 games and Tonda Eckert’s scintillating side can see off playoff rivals Derby.
Blackpool vs Peterborough
Ian Evatt took a while to get going at Blackpool but the Tangerines are beginning to buy into his ideas, especially at Bloomfield Road, where they have won four and drawn one of their last five games.
The Tangerines will be eager to distance themselves from the League One relegation battle and they have a golden opportunity to do so, with out-of-sorts Peterborough having gone six away matches without a win.
Salford vs Gillingham
Monday’s 1-0 defeat at Crewe will have disappointed Salford but they remain very much in the League Two promotion race and can get their charge back on track against Gillingham.
The Ammies have won their last five home matches and should prove far too strong for the Gills, who have lost five of their last seven games.
Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:
Arsenal vs Bournemouth predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder
Liverpool vs Fulham predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder
Plus, don't miss our best bets for Saturday's big fight:
Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov predictions: Fury not certain to make a glorious return
Football acca FAQs
What is a football accumulator (acca)?
A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.
Can I place an acca on different markets?
Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.
What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?
The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.
Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.
Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
Published on inAcca Tips
Last updated
- Sunday's European acca tips: Our 10-1 acca from across the continent
- Sunday's football accumulator: Back our acca at 9-1 with bet365
- Both teams to score tips and predictions: Our 6-1 acca for Saturday's action
- Saturday 12.30pm acca tips: Our 9-1 acca for the early action
- Our last Euro acca won at 10-1 – don't miss this 15-1 shot for Saturday matches
- Betfred betting offer: get 40-1 odds on Tyson Fury to beat Arslanbek Makhmudov tonight
- Paddy Power betting offer: get 50-1 odds on Tyson Fury to beat Arslanbek Makhmudov
- Get 50-1 for over 0.5 goals in Chelsea vs Man City
- Grand National grey horses: tips & odds + get 7 each way places with Sky Bet
- Grand National 2026: start time, runners, odds & key details
- Sunday's European acca tips: Our 10-1 acca from across the continent
- Sunday's football accumulator: Back our acca at 9-1 with bet365
- Both teams to score tips and predictions: Our 6-1 acca for Saturday's action
- Saturday 12.30pm acca tips: Our 9-1 acca for the early action
- Our last Euro acca won at 10-1 – don't miss this 15-1 shot for Saturday matches
- Betfred betting offer: get 40-1 odds on Tyson Fury to beat Arslanbek Makhmudov tonight
- Paddy Power betting offer: get 50-1 odds on Tyson Fury to beat Arslanbek Makhmudov
- Get 50-1 for over 0.5 goals in Chelsea vs Man City
- Grand National grey horses: tips & odds + get 7 each way places with Sky Bet
- Grand National 2026: start time, runners, odds & key details