Football accumulator tips for Monday, September 22: Back our acca at 5-1 with bet365

The Championship takes centre stage this evening as Millwall host Watford at the Den, and that match features in our fourfold as we bid to start the betting week with a winner.

Joe Champion also heads to Italy, Ireland and Portugal to put together a fourfold which pays out at over 5-1 with bet365 .

All bets must be placed by 7.45pm. Click the link below to add directly to your bet365 betslip.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Monday

Racing Post football expert Joe Champion has picked:

Both teams to score in Millwall vs Watford @ Evs with bet365



St Patrick's to beat Cork City @ 2-5 with bet365



Napoli to beat Pisa @ 2-7 with bet365



Sporting to win & over 2.5 goals vs Moreirense @ 8-11 with bet365

Total odds: @ 5.2-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

Millwall vs Watford

Millwall have failed to score in two Championship matches at the Den this term, but there should be action at both ends when Watford head to south London. The visiting Hornets could not find a way past Blackburn last time out, but they'd previously scored five goals in three league matches. Each team also found the net in both meetings last season.

St Patrick's vs Cork City

St Patrick's will be eager to achieve the best possible position in the final six matches of the League of Ireland Premier Division season, and they should have too much for Cork. City are eight points adrift and staring relegation in the face having claimed just three points from 14 away matches.

Napoli vs Pisa

Serie A champions are a perfect three from three in the league, and while they have been workmanlike at times, they look far too strong for Pisa. The promoted visitors have claimed just one point from their three outings and will be gearing up for a survival battle.

Sporting vs Moreirense

Sporting are long odds-on to claim victory over Moreirense, so the best way to support them could be to take them to prevail in a high-scoring game. Each of their last five matches have featured at least three goals, including a 4-1 Champions League home win over Kairat Almaty on Thursday.

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.