Football accumulator tips for Monday, May 4: Back our acca at 6-1

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Premier League title hopefuls Manchester City head to Everton in the pick of Monday’s games while Chelsea and Nottingham Forest serve up the other helping from England’s top flight.

There are also plenty of matches taking place on the continent and Racing Post Sport football tipster Jamie Griffith has studied the coupon to create an acca which pays out at 6-1 with Ladbrokes .

All bets must be placed by 5.30pm on Monday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Monday, May 4

Racing Post football expert Jamie Griffith has picked:

Manchester City to beat Everton

Lazio to beat Cremonese

Roma to beat Fiorentina

Sporting to beat Guimaraes

Total odds: @ 6-1 with Ladbrokes

Odds correct at time of publication

Everton vs Manchester City

Only three years on from their last treble, Manchester City are targeting a clean sweep of domestic trophies.

Pep Guardiola's men are six points adrift of Premier League leaders Arsenal, albeit with two games in hand, and they can press their title claims with a win at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

City have beaten Liverpool, Chelsea and the Gunners twice during a six-game winning streak and can inflict a third-straight loss on faltering Everton.

Cremonese vs Lazio

A run of seven losses in nine games has seen Cremonese slip into the Serie A relegation zone and, even with star striker Jamie Vardy set to return against Lazio on Monday, things are unlikely to get better for them.

Lazio have beaten Napoli 2-0 and booked their spot in the Coppa Italia final with a penalty-shootout victory over Atalanta in their last two away games and they have little to fear from their trip to Cremona.

Roma vs Fiorentina

One more win should seal Fiorentina’s Serie A status but draws with lowly Lecce and mid-table Sassuolo in their last two games do little to suggest they will earn it in the capital.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s Roma are still pushing for a top-four finish and they can improve their Champions League hopes by landing a fourth win in six matches.

Sporting vs Guimaraes

While the Primeira Liga title is now beyond them, Sporting still have a chance to catch second-placed Benfica and they can keep up the pressure on their Lisbon rivals on Monday.

Visiting Guimaraes have been in solid form but they lack the quality of Champions League quarter-finalists Sporting, who have picked up 35 points from 15 home matches this season.

Get more top tips from the Racing Post Sport team:

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Everton vs Man City predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Hearts vs Rangers predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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