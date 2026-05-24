Football accumulator tips for Monday May 25: Back our acca at 26-1

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With the 2025/26 Premier League now in the rearview mirror, attention turns to several playoff games across Europe as teams look to confirm their places in new divisions, while there is also regular domestic action on the agenda in Ireland and Norway.

Football tipster Tom Hill has studied the coupon and has put together a Monday fourfold which pays out at 26-1 with bet365.

All bets must be placed by 4pm on Monday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Monday, May 25.

Racing Post football expert Tom Hill has picked:

Salford to beat Notts County

Tromso to beat Aalesund

Shelbourne to beat Derry City

Bohemians to beat Shamrock Rovers

Total odds: @ 26.55-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

Notts County vs Salford City

Notts County just did enough to beat Chesterfield 1-0 on aggregate as they extended their unbeaten run to four matches in League Two.

However, they face a Salford team who are unbeaten in six games and who have beaten Notts County 2-1 home and away this season.

Salford are unbeaten in five games against Notts County and they will take confidence from the fact that the Magpies have conceded in nine of their ten meetings against the top six.

Tromso vs Aalesund

These two teams have made contrasting starts to the new Eliteserien season. Tromso are second after winning seven of their 11 games, while Aalesund have won two in nine.

Tromso have only lost one game at home since October 2025 and they should be able to outclass Aalesund, who have won just one of their last five away matches.

Derry City vs Shelbourne

Only three points separate the two sides in the table, but Shelbourne should be able to extend their advantage over Derry City this week.

They have played one game fewer than their hosts and Derry have struggled to get the job done in recent weeks, having failed to win any of their last five.

Shelbourne have avoided defeat in their last five games and they have lost only one away match in the league since September 2025.

Bohemians vs Shamrock Rovers

Bohemians have won three in a row and are unbeaten in five and they should add to Shamrock Rovers' woes this week.

Shamrock have lost successive matches to Sligo Rovers and Dundalk and they will struggle to beat a team who have avoided defeat on their own patch in head-to-head meetings since April 2023.

Read more top tips from the Racing Post:

Notts County vs Salford predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

French Open day two predictions, acca tips and odds: Maverick Monfils can entertain home faithful in all-French affair

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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