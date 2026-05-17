Football accumulator tips for Monday May 18: Back our acca at 8-1

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We are into the final week of the Premier League season and Arsenal are red-hot favourites to extend their lead over title rivals Manchester City with a home win over Burnley on Monday.

It would be a colossal shock if the relegated Clarets managed to avoid defeat in north London and there is also action from the Swedish, Finnish and Polish top flights and Spain's Segunda Division.

Football tipster James Milton has studied the coupon and put together a Monday fourfold which pays out at 8-1 with William Hill .

All bets must be placed by 6pm on Monday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Monday, May 18

Racing Post football expert James Milton has picked:

IFK Goteborg to beat Orgryte

Djurgarden to beat Sirius

Leganes to beat Huesca

Arsenal to beat Burnley

Total odds: @ 8-1 with William Hill

Odds correct at time of publication

Orgryte vs IFK Goteborg

IFK Goteborg have not won any of their first seven matches in this season's Allsvenskan but they should be backed to break their duck against Gothenburg derby rivals Orgryte.

The hosts have taken only one point from their last five matches and that run includes an 8-1 rout at Hammarby and a 4-0 loss at GAIS.

Djurgarden vs Sirius

Sirius have stormed out of the traps in the Swedish top flight, winning six of their first seven games this term.

However, the surprise leaders could be brought down to earth on their trip to Djurgarden, who have won the last four meetings between the clubs, including an 8-2 home victory in September 2025.

Leganes vs Huesca

Leganes are six points clear of Huesca in the Segunda Division relegation battle and they can extend that advantage on Monday night.

The hosts have struggled against the top teams this season but have a solid record against bottom-half opponents, while Huesca have lost 15 of their 19 away matches.

Arsenal vs Burnley

Arsenal could not have asked for a better fixture than Burnley at home as they close in on the Premier League title.

The Gunners rode their luck in a 1-0 win at West Ham last time out but outclassed Fulham 3-0 in their most recent top-flight home match and should be too slick for the relegated Clarets.

Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:

Arsenal vs Burnley predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

From Montiel to Marchena: why those who don't start are so important at the World Cup

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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