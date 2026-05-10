Football accumulator tips for Monday, May 11: Back our acca at 14-1

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Tottenham's fight for Premier League survival has seen them win their last two matches on the road, and back on home soil they could be too strong for Leeds, who are all but safe.

There is plenty of action on Monday and football tipster Alex Hilton has studied the coupon and put together a fourfold which pays out at almost 14-1 with Coral .

All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Monday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Monday, May 11

Racing Post football expert Alex Hilton has picked:

Napoli to beat Bologna

Girona to beat Rayo Vallecano

Millwall to beat Hull

Tottenham to beat Leeds

Total odds: @ 13.8-1 with Coral

Odds correct at time of publication

Napoli vs Bologna

Napoli are keen to cement second place in Serie A and they can add three points by defeating mid-table Bologna at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Antonio Conte's side have lost just one league match on home soil this term and should ease past the Rossoblu, who have failed to score in any of their last four matches.

Rayo Vallecano vs Girona

Rayo Vallecano have made it through to the Conference League final, but they do not have much to play for in La Liga and could be ideal opponents for Girona, who are battling for survival. Girona can take advantage of their hosts, who put a big effort into Thursday's 1-0 win away to Strasbourg.

Millwall vs Hull

Millwall had the better chances in Friday's 0-0 draw with Hull in the opening leg of their Championship playoff final and they could seal their place at Wembley with a home victory. The Lions won four of their final six home league games to nil and this looks a good opportunity for them as Hull have failed to win in five away matches.

Tottenham vs Leeds

Tottenham are improving under Roberto De Zerbi and they can edge closer to Premier League with their third straight victory. Leeds look to have done enough to stay up but they may find Spurs too hot to handle.

Read more from our football experts:

Tottenham vs Leeds: Spurs forwards hold key to relegation battle

Millwall vs Hull: Lions set to roar on way to Wembley

World Cup focus: Nations League winners Portugal still have questions to answer on the world stage



Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.