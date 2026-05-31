Football accumulator tips for Monday, June 1: Back our acca at 6-1

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The World Cup is now the focus of the footballing world and preparations for the summer football festival continue around the globe on Monday with more friendly internationals as teams tune up for their trips to South America.

Racing Post Sport's Phil Agius has checked over the soccer schedule and put together a Monday fourfold which pays out almost 6-1 with bet365 .

All bets must be placed by 5.30pm on Monday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Monday, June 1

Racing Post football expert Phil Agius has picked:

Turkey to beat North Macedonia

Norway to beat Sweden

Both teams to score in Austria vs Tunisia

Canada to beat Uzbekistan

Total odds: @ 5.95-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

Turkey vs North Macedonia

Turkey took a point off Spain in their World Cup qualifying group before beating Romania and Kosovo 1-0 in the playoffs and they should prove too strong for North Macedonia, who were thrashed 4-0 by Denmark in the first round of the playoffs after finishing third behind Belgium and Wales in their group.

North Macedonia have managed only two goals in their last seven games and Turkey should prove a cut above.

Norway vs Sweden

Norway had a 100 per cent record in qualifying with eight wins from eight games and they have not been beaten at home for more than two years.

Sweden are in the doldrums after trailing home last in their World Cup qualifying group and they look set for a third successive defeat against their neighbours.

Austria vs Tunisia

Austria's home match against Tunisia could prove to be one of the more competitive matches on Monday and an impressive Tunisia side are capable of putting up a good show.

The north African side won nine and drew one of their nine qualifying games with a goal difference of plus 22, while Austria were beaten only once while winning Uefa Group H. Take both teams to get on the scoresheet.

Canada vs Uzbekistan

World Cup co-hosts Canada can continue their preparations with a home win over Uzbekistan. The Canadians are unbeaten in their last six matches while the Uzbeks finished second to Iran in their second-stage group to reach the finals for the first time, but home advantage could count for plenty in Edmonton.

Read more from Racing Post Sport:

New-look PSG set to dominate after successive Champions League titles

Monday's World Cup warm-up predictions: Norway can win Scandinavian battle

Liverpool sack Arne Slot: Andoni Iraola 1-20 frontrunner to replace the Dutchman

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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