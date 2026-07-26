Football accumulator tips for Monday July 27: Back our acca at 11-2

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Monday's football action has a Scandinavian feel with top-flight games in Denmark, Norway and Sweden.

Racing Post Sport's Phil Agius has assessed the odds for those matches and put together a Monday treble which pays out at just over 11-2 with bet365 .

All bets must be placed by 6pm on Monday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Monday July 27

Racing Post football expert Phil Agius has picked:

Silkeborg or draw double chance vs Randers

Rosenborg to beat Fredrikstad

AIK or draw double chance vs Hacken

Total odds: @ 5.52-11 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

Randers vs Silkeborg

Randers and Silkeborg will become the final two teams to get their Danish Superligaen seasons started on Monday and a close contest can be expected between the teams who finished tenth and ninth respectively last term.

Randers look a touch short with odds-on offers against their name for the opener as they have won only one of their five friendlies, while Silkeborg have won their last two games against Randers, with a 3-0 away success in March and a 2-0 home win in April. They can take at least a point.

Rosenborg vs Fredrikstad

Rosenborg lost 5-0 to Manchester United in a friendly on Friday, but they had won their last two league games in Norway and can keep that run going with a home success against Fredrikstad.

The away side are poor travellers, with five defeats in seven away league games this season, and they also have a weak head-to-head record against Rosenborg, losing both league meetings last season without scoring in either match.

Hacken vs AIK

Two of the top six teams in Sweden clash at the Nordic Wellness Arena in Gothenburg, where hosts Hacken can be taken on as odds-on favourites.

The home side had lost back-to-back games before a 2-0 win at Halmstad last Sunday, while AIK have won their last three league games and have landed three consecutive 2-1 victories on the road.

The visitors are worth backing in the double-chance market to win or draw the game.

Read more top tips from the Racing Post:

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Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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