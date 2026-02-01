Football accumulator tips for Monday February 2: Back our acca at 10-1 with bet365

Sunderland and Burnley serve up a Monday night treat at the Stadium of Light and there are also matches in Serie A and La Liga for punters to tackle.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Monday

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Draw in Sunderland v Burnley @ 13-5 with bet365



Braga to beat AVS @ 7-20 with bet365



Porto to beat Casa Pia @ 6-25 with bet365



Roma to beat Udinese @ 19-20 with bet365

Total odds: @ 10.75-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

Sunderland vs Burnley

Sunderland are odds-on to beat Burnley at the Stadium of Light, but a bet on the draw rates a far better option.

The Clarets have put in spirited displays to hold Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham to stalemates in their last three Premier League outings and Sunderland may find Scott Parker's men tough to break down.

AVS vs Braga

It's three wins in four games for Braga, who were good enough to beat Nottingham Forest in the Europa League recently, and they hold a clear edge on AVS.

The home side have failed to win any of their 19 Portuguese top-flight games this term and they have just five points on the board.

Casa Pia vs Porto

Porto continue to set a relentless pace at the top of the Primeira Liga and it's 18 victories and one draw for the Dragons in Portugal this term.

Francesco Farioli's men have recorded 26 victories from 31 games all told and there is little danger at Casa Pia.

Udinese vs Roma

Udinese were comfortably beaten 2-0 by Roma at the Stadio Olimpico in November and Gian Piero Gasperini's men can repeat the trick at the Bluenergy Stadium.

The Giallorossi have lost only two of their last eight Serie A games and Roma were the better side when drawing 1-1 with Milan in their most recent Italian top-flight tie.

