Football accumulator tips for Monday August 3: Back our acca at 6-1

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Celtic get the defence of their Scottish Premiership title started with a home fixture against Dundee while York City entertain League Two rivals Crawley in an EFL Cup preliminary fixture.

There are also top-flight matches taking place in Denmark, Romania and Sweden as well as a batch of second-tier fixtures coming from Ireland.

Top football tipster Aaron Ashley has studied the coupon and has put together a Monday fourfold which pays out at 6-1 with bet365.

All bets must be placed by 5pm on Monday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Monday, August 3

Racing Post football expert Aaron Ashley has picked:

Kerry to beat Cobh Ramblers

York to beat Crawley

Celtic to beat Dundee

FCSB to beat Farul Constanta

Total odds: @ 6-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

Kerry vs Cobh Ramblers

Just one place and two points separate these two teams in the League of Ireland First Division but Kerry are in the better form and can leapfrog Cobh Ramblers in the table with victory.

Kerry were emphatic 4-0 winners at Bray last time out, having defeated Finn Harps 2-1 prior to that, and this could be a good time to be hosting Cobh, who have lost five of their last six matches.

York vs Crawley

Teams promoted from the National League tend to fare well in the Football League and York can show what they may be capable of this season with victory in this EFL Cup preliminary fixture with Crawley.

York won last season's National League with 108 points and, full of confidence, they can see off a Crawley side who finished 22nd in League Two last term, avoiding relegation by just one point.

Celtic vs Dundee

Celtic finished with a late surge last season, winning their final seven league fixtures to chase down Hearts in the title race, and they can continue where they left off at home to Dundee.

With Rangers and Hearts dropping points, Celtic should have an even greater incentive to start strongly and visitors Dundee tend to struggle on their travels. The Dee won only two of their 19 away league games last season, suffering 12 defeats.

FCSB vs Farul Constanta

FCSB have won the Romanian Superliga in two of the last three seasons and they have made an impressive start to the new campaign, recording 2-0 wins over FC Arges and Csikszereda Miercurea Ciuc.

The Romanian powerhouses should make it three wins from three at home to Farul Constanta, who finished 11th in the league last season and have already lost 2-1 on the road at Universitatea Cluj.

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Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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