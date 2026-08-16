Football accumulator tips for Monday, August 17: Back our acca at 9-2

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Cardiff take on Wrexham in the Championship on Monday and there is also a tasty spread of European matches for punters to enjoy.

As well as the top-flight fixtures from Spain, Portugal, Turkey, Sweden and Denmark, there are four Monday games in the Coppa Italia.

Football tipster James Milton has put together a fourfold which pays out at 9-2 with Coral .

All bets must be placed by 5.30pm on Monday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Monday, August 17

Racing Post football expert James Milton has picked:

Sassuolo to beat Cesena

Hacken to beat Halmstad

Samsunspor to beat Goztepe

Benfica to beat Casa Pia

Total odds: @ 9-2 with Coral

Odds correct at time of publication

Sassuolo vs Cesena

Sassuolo won five of their last seven home matches in Serie A last season, including victories over top-five clubs Como and Milan.

They should brush aside Coppa Italia visitors Cesena, who had a shocking second half of the Serie B campaign, winning only three of their 21 games after Christmas.

Hacken vs Halmstad

While other European leagues are kicking off, the Allsvenskan has reached its midway point and it has been a brutal season for bottom club Halmstad.

Their only win in 16 matches came at home to fellow strugglers Orgryte so Hacken, who won 2-0 at Halmstad in July, can complete the double with ease.

Samsunspor vs Goztepe

Samsunspor finished the 2025-26 Turkish Super Lig season in sizzling form, winning five of their last six matches and scoring 14 goals.

They thumped champions Galatasaray 4-1 in their penultimate home fixture before a 3-0 final-day win over Goztepe, who face a difficult trip to Tekkekoy.

Casa Pia vs Benfica

Benfica were held to a shock 2-2 draw at home to promoted Academico Viseu in their first Primeira Liga match under former Fulham boss Marco Silva.

However, Silva's men had 6-2 and 7-2 aggregate wins over St Gallen and Hearts in Europa League qualifying and Monday's hosts Casa Pia lost 1-0 at Maritimo in their league opener.

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Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:

Cardiff vs Wrexham predictions, 13-2 Bet Builder tip, team news and odds

Football Bet of the Day: James Milton has a 19-20 selection from La Liga

The Early Bird: Weekend football predictions from Steve Davies

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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