Football accumulator tips for Monday, August 10: Back our acca at 5-1

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The first round of the EFL Cup will be completed on Monday night with a Devon derby between Plymouth and Exeter, and there is also league action in Portugal, Sweden and Denmark.

Football tipster Phil Agius has studied the coupon and put together a Monday fourfold which pays out at just over 5-1 with bet365 .

All bets must be placed by 6pm on Monday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Monday, August 10

Racing Post football expert Phil Agius has picked:

Sirius to beat Brommapojkarna

Djurgarden to beat Vasteras

Plymouth to beat Exeter

Santa Clara to beat Nacional

Total odds: @ 5.03-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

Sirius vs Brommapojkarna

IK Sirius look an unstoppable force in the Swedish Allsvenskan this season. They lead the standings by 14 points after just 15 games having chalked up 13 wins already and it would be a huge shock if they are upset by 8-1 shots Brommapojkarna.

The visitors have gone six games without a win, and that run included a 2-1 home defeat by Sirius.

Vasteras vs Djurgarden

You don't have to go back far for a head-to-head pointer on this contest as Djurgarden thrashed Vasteras 6-0 at home just last Monday, and they would surely be disappointed if they can't win again on the road.

Third-placed Djurgarden have won four of their last five games and kept four successive clean sheets, while Vasteras, who are eighth, had been in decent form but won't be looking forward to meeting the same opponents again.

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Plymouth vs Exeter

Plymouth are expected to have a decent campaign in League One this season, while their Devon rivals Exeter were relegated from the third tier last term.

Argyle should prove too strong for the Grecians, who still have the services of star striker Jayden Wareham for now but have lost two pre-season games to non-league opposition.

Santa Clara vs Nacional

Santa Clara and Nacional were both in the relegation mix in Portugal last season, but Monday's home side look set for a more comfortable season this time.

Santa Clara had finished fifth the year before, but they ended last term strongly to secure their survival and can overcome Nacional, who have lost last season's top scorer Jesus Ramirez.

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Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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