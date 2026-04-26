Football accumulator tips for Monday, April 27: Back our acca at 10-1

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Manchester United can just about secure a place in next season's Champions League with a victory over Brentford, but the Bees have their own European ambitions.

Racing Post Sport football tipster Henry Hardwicke has studied the coupon to create a Monday fourfold which pays out at 10-1 with Coral and Ladbrokes.

All bets must be placed by 5.30pm.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Monday, April 27

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Both teams to score in Manchester United vs Brentford

Atalanta to beat Cagliari

Lazio to beat Udinese

Espanyol to beat Levante

Total odds: @ 10-1 with Ladbrokes

Odds correct at time of publication

Manchester United vs Brentford

There have been 49 goals in Manchester United's 16 home Premier League matches this season and both teams have found the net in five of the Red Devils' last six games.

Michael Carrick's men look sure to push forward at Old Trafford, but Brentford have the attacking quality to find the net. Back both teams to score.

Cagliari vs Atalanta

Atalanta will have been disappointed to lose their Copa Italia semi-final to Lazio in midweek, but the Goddess were the better side in that contest.

Cagliari have won only one of their last ten Serie A games and look vulnerable on home turf.

Lazio vs Udinese

Lazio will be buzzing after reaching the Copa Italia final and the White & Sky Blues' success over Atalanta followed an excellent 2-0 Serie A victory against Napoli.

Maurizio Sarri's men can strike against Udinese.

Espanyol vs Levante

Espanyol are on a poor run, but the Parakeets have beaten Atletico Madrid, Sevilla and Rayo Vallecano at the RCDE Stadium and a home clash with Levante looks a good opportunity for them to break the winless streak.

Read more from Racing Post Sport:

Manchester United vs Brentford predictions: Bees should be no pushovers

FA Cup: Chelsea 2-1 for Wembley glory after Enzo Fernandez seals semi-final win

After early exits at the last two World Cups, can Germany be written off again?



Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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