Football accumulator tips for Monday, April 20: Back our acca at 30-1 with bet365

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There is another crucial match in the fight against Premier League relegation on Monday night as West Ham attempt to put further distance between themselves and the bottom three on their trip to London rivals Crystal Palace.

Racing Post football tipster Joe Casey has analysed the card and picked out an acca, which pays out at 30-1 with bet365 .

All bets must be placed by 6pm on Monday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Monday, April 20

Racing Post football expert Joe Casey has picked:

Midtjylland to beat AGF

Fiorentina to beat Lecce

West Ham to beat Crystal Palace

Estoril to beat Moreirense

Total odds: @ 30-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

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Midtjylland vs AGF

This is a crucial clash in the Danish title race and Midtjylland are worth backing to get the better of table-toppers AGF.

The visitors have shown signs of the pressure getting to them recently and now Midtjylland's European campaign is over, they can focus all their attention on winning the league.

Lecce vs Fiorentina

Three wins from their last four games has helped Fiorentina pull away from Serie A's bottom three and La Viola can put Thursday's Conference League exit to Crystal Palace behind them on Monday's trip to Lecce.

The hosts have lost four on the spin and are the lowest scorers in the Italian top flight, having netted just 21 goals in 32 league outings.

Crystal Palace vs West Ham

West Ham are showing that they have the stomach for the fight and the Hammers can enhance their survival prospects with victory at Crystal Palace.

The Eagles reached the semi-finals of the Conference League on Thursday and are likely to have one eye on their European commitments from now until the end of the season.

Moreirense vs Estoril

Moreirense have lost three of their last four games and they may again fall short against an Estoril side who are fancied to bounce back from a 3-1 defeat to Porto last time out.

Moreirense have won only one of their last ten matches and their struggles look set to continue.

Now read:

Crystal Palace vs West Ham predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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