Football accumulator tips for Friday November 7: Back our acca at 8-1 with bet365

A Championship clash between Watford and Bristol City from Vicarage Road heads the domestic football action on Friday while there is also the usual offering of top-flight games from France, Germany, Italy and Spain.

Football tipster Aaron Ashley has delved through the coupon and has put together a Friday fourfold which pays out at 8-1 with bet365 .

All bets must be placed by 7.30pm on Friday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Friday

Racing Post football expert Aaron Ashley has picked:

Werder Bremen to beat Wolfsburg @ 6-5 with bet365



Paris FC or draw double chance vs Rennes @ 4-11 with bet365



Watford to beat Bristol City @ 11-10 with bet365



Elche or draw double chance vs Real Sociedad @ 4-9 with bet365

Total odds: @ 8-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

Werder Bremen vs Wolfsburg

Werder Bremen are on a four-game unbeaten sequence in the Bundesliga, a run which has featured successive 1-0 wins over Union Berlin and St Pauli, and they should have the beating of Wolfsburg. The visitors have lost six of their last seven matches and they have conceded exactly three goals in three of their last five defeats.

Paris FC vs Rennes

The goals are likely to flow and Paris FC, having drawn 3-3 with Lyon and beaten Monaco 1-0 in their last two outings, should be tough to pass on home soil. Rennes have won only one of their last seven matches and they have been flawed on their travels, failing to win any of their five away league trips.

Watford vs Bristol City

Watford have won four successive home games in the Championship, which includes victory over third-placed Middlesbrough last time out, and they can extend that run at Vicarage Road against an injury-hit Bristol City. The Robins have suffered back-to-back league losses to Stoke and Blackburn and a crowded treatment room makes it difficult to see them serving up a response.

Elche vs Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad have scored eight goals while enjoying a three-match winning run but they may struggle to stay on the victory trail at Elche, who are stubborn opposition on their own turf. Elche have not lost any of their five home league games this season, winning three times and holding Real Betis and Athletic Bilbao to draws.

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

