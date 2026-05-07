Football accumulator tips for Friday, May 8: Back our acca at 12-1

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The Championship playoffs begin on Friday night as Hull host Millwall in the first leg of their semi-final, while there is a host of top action from Europe's best leagues.

Racing Post football tipster Joe Casey has pored over the coupon and picked out a fourfold accumulator which pays out at 12-1 with Ladbrokes .

All bets must be placed by 7.30pm on Friday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Friday, May 8

Racing Post football expert Joe Casey has picked:

Borussia Dortmund to beat Eintracht Frankfurt

Lens to beat Nantes

Torino to beat Sassuolo

Millwall to beat Hull

Total odds: @ 12-1 with Ladbrokes

Odds correct at time of publication

Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Borussia Dortmund are 24 points better off than Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga standings and have won 12 of their 16 home league games this season.

Dortmund should be too strong for a Frankfurt side who have taken just 19 points from 16 road trips and conceded 60 goals in 32 league outings.

Lens vs Nantes

Lens need to beat Nantes to keep their slim hopes of winning the Ligue 1 title alive and they shouldn't make any mistakes.

The visitors are on the brink of relegation and have scored only 29 goals in 32 league matches this season.

It is likely that their struggles in attack will be their undoing once more on Friday.

Torino vs Sassuolo

Sassuolo are on a decent run but they have a poor record against fellow mid-table side Torino, winning just one of the pair's last nine meetings.

Torino held newly crowned champions Inter to a 2-2 draw in their last home game and a replication of their performance levels against the Nerazzurri should be enough to claim three points.

Hull vs Millwall

No Championship side earned more points on the road this season than Millwall, who took 41 from their 23 away games.

The Lions could again delight their away supporters in Friday's semi-final first leg at Hull, who stumbled their way into the playoffs.

The Tigers won just one of their last seven games of the regular season and could head to the Den with plenty of work to do.

Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:

Championship playoffs: Slick Saints are undoubtedly the team to beat

League One playoffs: Bolton can make it third time lucky in bid for promotion

League Two playoffs: Mighty Mariners can cap a fantastic season

Hull vs Millwall predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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