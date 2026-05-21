Football accumulator tips for Friday May 22: Back our acca at 9-1

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The Coupe de France final takes centre stage on Friday as Lens and Nice aim to land silverware at the Stade de France, while the final round of action in Serie A begins with Atalanta's trip to the Stadio Artemio Franchi to take on Fiorentina.

Racing Post tipster Tom McGarry has included both matches as part of his fourfold accumulator, which pays out at 9-1 with bet365 if successful.

All bets must be placed by 5pm on Friday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Friday, May 22

Racing Post football expert Tom McGarry has picked:

HJK Helsinki to beat VPS Vaasa

Fiorentina to beat Atalanta

Lens to beat Nice

Shamrock Rovers to beat Sligo Rovers

Total odds: @ 9/1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

VPS Vaasa vs HJK Helsinki

HJK are the most successful club in Finnish football and despite leaner times so far this season, they should have little problem seeing off VPS on their travels.

Joonas Rantanen's side did the double over VPS last season, winning 3-1 at home and 2-0 away, and a similar outcome is anticipated at Hietalahti Stadium.

Fiorentina vs Atalanta

Fiorentina are aiming to end a disappointing season on a high and after winning away at Juventus last weekend, they can get the better of an Atalanta team with little to play for back on home soil.

The Viola are unbeaten in their last five home meetings with Atalanta, winning four of those, and despite their struggles this season, they have lost only one of their last 11 league fixtures at the Artemio Franchi.

Lens vs Nice

Lens pushed PSG hard in the Ligue 1 title race and they can round off a memorable season by seeing off beleaguered Nice, who still have work to do to preserve their top-tier status, in the Coupe de France final.

Nice have a relegation playoff with Saint-Etienne to come next week which may have to take precedence over this contest and Lens, who finished a whopping 38 points above their opponents in the final league standings, should not need a second invitation to take advantage.

Shamrock Rovers vs Sligo Rovers

Shamrock Rovers are setting the pace at the top of the League of Ireland thanks largely to an impressive home record that has seen them collect 22 points from a possible 24 at Tallaght Stadium.

Visitors Sligo are scrapping away at the wrong end of the table and have registered just one win and four goals from eight matches on their travels this season.

Read more from our football experts:

Premier League news, odds and analysis: Arsenal 6-4 to go back-to-back

Middlesbrough odds-on for Premier League after Southampton expelled

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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