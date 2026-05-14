Football accumulator tips for Friday May 15: Back our acca at 7-1

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Aston Villa will hope to secure their place in next season's Champions League with a win over Liverpool on Friday while the League Two playoff semi-final second legs are another highlight of the night's football programme

Football tipster Ian Wilkerson has studied the coupon and has put together a Friday fourfold which pays out at 7-1 with William Hill .

All bets must be placed by 6pm on Friday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Friday, May 15

Racing Post football expert Ian Wilkerson has picked:

Rizespor or draw double chance vs Besiktas

Grimsby or draw double chance vs Salford

Chesterfield or draw double chance vs Notts County

Aston Villa or draw double chance vs Liverpool

Total odds: @ 7-1 with Hills

Odds correct at time of publication

Rizespor vs Besiktas

Besiktas got back to winning ways on their Turkish Super Lig travels a fortnight ago when they won 2-0 at Gaziantep, but they were defeated by Samsunspor and Fenerbahce on the previous two occasions they were on their travels, so they are no sure thing when they travel to Rizespor for their final league game of the season.

Their hosts will have to pick themselves up from a 4-0 loss at Eyupspor, but Rizespor have won their last five on their own patch so they should be able to end their campaign on a positive note.

Salford vs Grimsby

Grimsby made the perfect start to their League Two playoff against Salford by scoring after just 30 seconds, and they should keep the faith despite the fact they were defeated 2-1 in the first leg at Blundell Park.

Salford are unbeaten in their last nine games at Moor Lane, but the Mariners should not be discounted after three wins in their final four away matches of the regular campaign, so the Ammies may not have everything their own way.

Notts County vs Chesterfield

Notts County take a one-goal advantage to the second leg of their League Two semi-final, but the Magpies were able to only muster two shots in the first match at Chesterfield and they may be vulnerable at Meadow Lane.

The Spireites will feel they are not out of it after losing just one of their last nine away games, and their optimism can be justified against a team who have kept just two clean sheets in their last ten outings on the banks of the River Trent.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool

Three points from Thursday's home game against Liverpool will be enough to guarantee Aston Villa a place in next season's Champions League and they are capable of getting a positive result against a team who have lost five of their last six away games.

Villa boss Unai Emery has rotated his team with one eye on the Europa League recently, but striker Ollie Watkins has scored nine goals in his last 13 games and the Reds look to have their work cut out.

Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:

Aston Villa vs Liverpool predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Salford vs Grimsby predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Notts County vs Chesterfield predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

The Early Bird: Weekend football predictions & free betting accumulator tips from James Milton

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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