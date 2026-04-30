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Football accumulator tips for Friday May 1: Back our acca at 9-1
Want top football acca tips for Friday's Premier League, Scottish Championship and European matches? Jamie Griffith's fourfold pays out at 9-1 with Ladbrokes
Having already been relegated from the Premier League, Burnley begin life without Scott Parker at Leeds on Friday while there are also plenty of key games in the fight for survival in Scotland and across Europe.
Top football tipster Jamie Griffith has studied the coupon and has put together a Friday fourfold which pays out at 9-1 with Ladbrokes.
All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Friday.
Accumulator tips and predictions for Friday, May 1
Racing Post football expert Jamie Griffith has picked:
Leeds to beat Burnley
Girona to beat Mallorca
Lecce to beat Pisa
Partick Thistle to beat Queens Park
Total odds: @ 9-1 with Ladbrokes
Odds correct at time of publication
Leeds vs Burnley
Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea will have frustrated Leeds but their main goal at the start of the season was to stay up and they can all but achieve that by defeating already-relegated Burnley.
The Whites are unbeaten in five Premier League games and are unlikely to be troubled by the Clarets, who have won just one of their last 25 league matches.
Girona vs Mallorca
Martin Demichelis has done brilliantly since taking over at Mallorca, winning three and losing only two of his seven games at the relegation-threatened Pirates.
However, their best work is reserved for home soil and their last league away win came in October, 12 road games ago. Girona, meanwhile, have won three of their last five at home and can pick up an important victory.
Pisa vs Lecce
Fourth-bottom Lecce will get a much-needed opportunity to boost their survival hopes on Friday as they head to basement boys Pisa.
Lecce have struggled for wins recently but draws with Fiorentina and Verona in their last two matches are a step in the right direction and they should pick up an all important three points in this given their hosts have lost nine of their last ten.
Partick Thistle vs Queens Park
The Scottish Championship is drawing to a close and while most teams have little to play for, they will all be eager to end on a high and that is exactly what Patrick Thistle can do.
The Jags are unbeaten in eight games and having won 5-0 when they last hosted Queens Park, they are expected to finish with a flourish.
Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:
Leeds vs Burnley predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder
The Early Bird: Weekend football predictions & free betting accumulator tips from Aaron Ashley
Weekend Jury: 'Arsenal’s season is falling apart – Fulham could pull off a huge upset at the Emirates'
Football acca FAQs
What is a football accumulator (acca)?
A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.
Can I place an acca on different markets?
Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.
What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?
The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.
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