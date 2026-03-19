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Football accumulator tips for Friday March 20: Back our acca at 13-1 with bet365
Want top football acca tips for Friday's Championship, La Liga, Ligue 1 and Serie A matches? Jamie Griffith's fourfold pays out at 13-1 with bet365
Premier League giants Manchester United head to Bournemouth in the pick of Friday's matches but the Cherries are proving tough to beat so the focus turns to the Championship and the action in Europe's top five leagues for acca purposes.
Villarreal, Real Sociedad and Lens are among the big teams in action and Jamie Griffith has studied the coupon to create a Friday fourfold which pays out at 13-1 with bet365.
All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Friday.
Accumulator tips and predictions for Friday
Racing Post football expert Jamie Griffith has picked:
Stoke to beat Preston
Lens to beat Angers
Genoa to beat Udinese
Villarreal to beat Real Sociedad
Total odds: @ 13-1 with bet365
Odds correct at time of publication
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Preston vs Stoke
A bright start to the campaign saw Preston threatening to end their 11-season stay in the Championship and achieve promotion. The wheels have fallen off since, though, and 17th-placed North End are staring down the barrel at a fifth-straight defeat.
Stoke were impressive when beating improving Watford 3-1 on Saturday and have the quality to make it six losses in eight home games for the Lilywhites.
Lens vs Angers
Lens’s hopes of ending Paris Saint-Germain’s stranglehold on the Ligue 1 title took a hit when they lost 2-1 at in-form Lorient last Saturday but they should have no trouble bouncing back against lowly Angers, who have lost four of their last five games to nil.
The omens are good for Pierre Sage’s title challengers, as they have won 12 of their last 13 home matches and boast an identical record against teams currently in the bottom half, so a shock is unlikely to unfold at Stade Bollaert-Delelis.
Genoa vs Udinese
There are only three points separating Genoa and Udinese in Serie A but only one of these sides is on an upward trajectory and it certainly isn’t the visitors.
Despite being ahead of their hosts, a run of four defeats in six leaves Udinese looking vulnerable for this trip to Daniele De Rossi’s Genoa, who have won three of their last four games, including a victory over Roma in their last home match.
Villarreal vs Real Sociedad
It is a two-way fight between Atletico Madrid and Villarreal for third spot in La Liga and the Yellow Submarine can put the pressure on Diego Simeone’s men by beating Real Sociedad.
Atleti aren’t in action until Sunday’s Madrid derby and three straight home wins suggest Villarreal are unlikely to make a mistake in their pressure-building exercise against an inconsistent Real Sociedad side.
Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:
Bournemouth vs Manchester United predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder
Football Bet of the Day: Dan Childs has an Evens draw-no-bet selection in the Championship
The Early Bird: Weekend football predictions & free betting accumulator tips from James Milton
Preston vs Stoke predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder
Football acca FAQs
What is a football accumulator (acca)?
A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.
Can I place an acca on different markets?
Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.
What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?
The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.
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Published on inAcca Tips
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