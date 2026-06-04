Football accumulator tips for Friday June 5: Back our acca at 5-1

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The countdown to the World Cup continues with a stack of international friendlies on Friday highlighted by Canada's clash with Ireland.

Racing Post tipster Henry Hardwicke has analysed the card and picked out a fourfold accumulator, which pays out at more than 5-1 with Coral.

All bets must be placed by 6pm on Thursday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Friday, June 5

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Slovakia to beat Montenegro

Hungary to beat Finland

Azerbaijan to beat Malta

Canada to beat Ireland

Total odds: @ 5/1 5.26 with Coral

Odds correct at time of publication

Slovakia vs Montenegro

Montenegro's World Cup qualifying campaign featured heavy defeats to Croatia, Faroe Islands and the Czech Republic, while Slovakia finished only three points off a top-level Germany side.

Vladimir Weiss's men were beaten by Kosovo in the playoffs but they can win this friendly tie.

Hungary vs Finland

Finland were hammered 4-0 in Germany on Sunday and that made it 12 defeats in 19 games for the Finns.

Hungary were unlucky to miss out on a playoff spot in qualifying for the World Cup and Marco Rossi's men look a level above Finland.

Azerbaijan vs Malta

Azerbaijan were good enough to take a point against Ukraine and find the net in defeat to France in the World Cup qualifiers, and while that isn't top-level form, it is good enough to suggest that they can see off Malta, who have conceded 26 times in their last nine games.

Canada vs Ireland

Canada have lost only one of their last 16 games and the co-hosts are capable of causing problems at the World Cup.

Ireland weren't great in a 1-0 friendly victory over Qatar last week and it could be a much-changed side in Montreal.

Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:

French Open men's semi-final predictions, tips and odds: Second seed Zverev may face a stern test from top youngster Mensik

Football Bet Of The Day: Henry Hardwicke has an 8-5 selection from Hungary v Finland

Monaco Grand Prix betting tips, odds and F1 predictions: Ferrari have a chance to strike back

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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