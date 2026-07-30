Football accumulator tips for Friday July 31: Back our acca at 5-1

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The highlight of Friday's football schedule is the return of the Scottish Premiership and Rangers' visit to Dundee United features in our daily acca.

Racing Post Sport's Phil Agius had an 11-2 acca win on Monday's matches and is targeting a similar payout with his Friday picks which cover games in Scotland, Austria and Norway and pays out at just over 5-1 with bet365 .

All bets must be placed by 6pm on Friday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Friday July 31

Racing Post football expert Phil Agius has picked:

Valerenga to beat HamKam

LASK Linz to beat Grazer AK

Rangers to beat Dundee United

Bodo/Glimt -1 on handicap vs Lillestrom

Total odds: 5.11-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

Valerenga vs HamKam

Valerenga are only seventh in the Norwegian standings and just two points ahead of HamKam, who are tenth, but the visitors are winless in seven away league games this season and are likely to suffer another disappointment on the road.

Valerenga have picked up four of their six league wins at home and are looking for a fourth straight success in front of their own fans after winning their last three home contests 3-2, 3-1 and 6-1, while they won 3-2 away at Brann on Sunday. HamKam have lost their last three games and are winless in five outings.

LASK Linz vs Grazer AK

LASK Linz and Grazer AK were in different worlds in Austria last season, when LASK pipped Sturm Graz to the title while Grazer finished 11th of the 12 teams and the champions should get their 2026-27 campaign off to a winning start.

Linz completed a double over Friday's opponents on their way to taking the title and the visitors lost three of their last four away games last term, the only exception being a win over rock-bottom Blau Weiss Linz.

Dundee United vs Rangers

Rangers are hoping for much better things this term after finishing only third in the Scottish Premiership last season and new manager Derek McInnes should get off to a winning start after arriving from runners-up Hearts.

The new boss has been joined at Ibrox by Hearts stars Lawrence Shankland and Cammy Devlin and should figure more prominently in the title fight this term. Dundee United missed the cut in seventh place last term and have not won any of their last 13 games against the Gers.

Bodo/Glimt vs Lillestrom

Bodo/Glimt top the table in Norway after winning their last four games without conceding a goal and they can secure a clear-cut win over Lillestrom.

The visitors are fourth in the standings but they have lost three of their last five games and went down 2-0 in their first league meeting with Bodo/Glimt at home in April. The leaders are short-priced favourites so boost the odds by taking them -1 goal on the handicap to win by at least two, as they have in six of their last seven victories.

Read more top tips from the Racing Post:

2026-27 William Hill Scottish Premiership outright winner predictions, betting tips and odds

2026-27 William Hill Scottish Premiership relegation predictions and odds

Newcastle 8-1 for Premier League relegation after Eddie Howe's departure

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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