Football accumulator tips for Friday, July 24: Back our acca at 7-1

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The World Cup has been and gone and it is still a few weeks until the English season cranks into gear, but there is still plenty of football going on across the world on Friday with key games in Sweden, Ireland, Denmark and Argentina.

Football tipster Ian Wilkerson has studied the coupon and has put together a Friday fourfold which pays out at 7-1 with Hills .

All bets must be placed by 6pm on Friday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Friday, July 24

Racing Post football expert Ian Wilkerson has picked:

Vasteras to beat Orgryte

Viborg to beat Odense

St Patrick's to beat Dundalk

Gimnasia Mendoza to beat Central Cordoba

Total odds: @ 7-1 with Hills

Odds correct at time of publication

Vasteras vs Orgryte

Orgryte have won just one of their last 11 Swedish Allsvenskan matches and have lost their last five on the road, so their prospects don't look good for their trip to Vasteras.

They have the worst defence in the Swedish top flight and come up against a Vasteras team who have lost just one of their last six games and head into battle having kept clean sheets in their last two matches.

Viborg vs Odense

It is the opening weekend of the season in Denmark and Viborg should gain revenge for losing both of their games against Odense last term.

The visitors won just one of their closing seven away games last season and while Viborg struggled in the Championship round after the league was split in two, they look better equipped to get their campaign off to a winning start.

St Patrick's vs Dundalk

St Patrick's have won five of their last six matches on their own patch in the League of Ireland, keeping clean sheets in their last three, which bodes well for their visit from Dundalk, who sit just behind them in fourth place in the Premier Division table.

Their guests have lost their last three league games, against Waterford, Shelbourne and Drogheda, and look vulnerable.

Gimnasia Mendoza vs Central Cordoba

It is a busy night of action in Argentina and the best bet looks to be backing Gimnasia Mendoza to get the better of Central Cordoba.

Gimnasia have posted encouraging wins over Velez Sarsfield, Lanus and Defensa in their last three home matches, while Cordoba have been miserable on the road, scoring just once in eight away games.

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Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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