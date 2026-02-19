Football accumulator tips for Friday, February 20: Back our acca at 10-1 with bet365

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Blackburn and Preston meet in the Championship with very different aspirations – Rovers are desperate for points to move away from the relegation zone, while North End will hope to continue their playoff push.

Football tipster Henry Hardwicke has studied the coupon and has put together a Friday fourfold which pays out at 10-1 with bet365 .

All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Friday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Friday

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Blackburn to beat Preston

St Johnstone to beat Raith

Athletic Bilbao to beat Elche

Shelbourne to beat Galway

Total odds: @ 10.42-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

Blackburn vs Preston

Blackburn put in a big performance to defeat QPR 3-1 at Loftus Road last weekend and can further boost their survival hopes by beating Preston.

North End have won only one of their last seven matches, and that was a narrow 1-0 home victory over struggling Portsmouth.

Raith vs St Johnstone

Raith have won just one of their last seven William Hill Scottish Championship matches and carried next to no attacking threat when drawing 0-0 at Morton last weekend.

Second-tier leaders St Johnstone should take another step towards the title in Kirkcaldy.

Athletic Bilbao vs Elche

Athletic Bilbao have lost only four of 12 home La Liga matches this term and Ernesto Valverde's solid defence has conceded only 14 goals on home soil this season.

Elche are still waiting for their first away league win of the season and it's unlikely to come at San Mames.

Shelbourne vs Galway

Shelbourne had to settle for a 1-1 draw despite posting 24 efforts on goal and recording 67 per cent possession at Waterford on the opening weekend of the League of Ireland season.

However, the Reds should pick up a first league win of the campaign against Galway, who look set to struggle this term.

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

