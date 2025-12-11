Football accumulator tips for Friday, December 12: Back Henry Hardwicke's acca at 16-1 with bet365

In-form Sheffield United head to the Hawthorns on Friday night as they aim to continue their surge up the Championship table.

There is also one fixture in each of the four major European leagues for football punters to tackle and Racing Post Sport expert Henry Hardwicke has compiled a 16-1 fourfold for the night's action.

All bets must be placed by 7.30pm on Friday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Friday's matches

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Total odds: @ 16.77-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

West Brom vs Sheffield United

Sheffield United are on the charge in the Championship but West Brom are a tough side to beat at The Hawthorns and they look a nice price to see off the Blades. Ryan Mason's Baggies have lost only one of their nine home league games this term and they can stand firm in the West Midlands.

Union Berlin vs RB Leipzig

Leipzig have lost just one of their last 13 matches and hammered Eintracht Frankfurt 6-0 in the Bundesliga last weeend. The Red Bulls are thriving free of European commitment and Union Berlin may struggle to keep tabs on them.

Real Sociedad vs Girona

Real Sociedad's progression comes at the same time as a poor run for Girona and the Basque outfit can collect three points from their trip to Catalonia. Sergio Francisco's visitors have lost only two of their last nine games while Girona have won just one of their last seven in La Liga.

Angers vs Nantes

Nantes were poor in a 2-1 home defeat to Lens last weekend, which was their six matches without success. Angers should have their measure on home soil.

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

