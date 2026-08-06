Football accumulator tips for Friday August 7: Back our acca at 7-1

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The first round of the EFL Cup continues on Friday night, with Championship promotion hopefuls Wolves, Middlesbrough and Wrexham among the sides in action.

Football tipster Jamie Griffith has put together a Friday fourfold which pays out at 7-1 with Ladbrokes .

All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Friday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Friday, August 7

Racing Post football expert Jamie Griffith has picked:

Wolves to beat Port Vale

Wycombe to beat Stevenage

Middlesbrough to beat Wrexham

Shamrock Rovers to beat Dundalk

Total odds: @ 7-1 with Ladbrokes

Odds correct at time of publication

Wolves vs Port Vale

Wolves and Port Vale both have promotion aspirations for the upcoming season but given Wanderers are eyeing the Championship title and the Valiants are playing in League Two, this EFL Cup tie should be straightforward for the hosts.

Wolves head coach Cesar Peixoto’s intense style has gained rave reviews throughout pre-season and the signings of Raul Jimenez and Kieran Trippier level up an already-excellent squad.

Wycombe vs Stevenage

Having beaten Stevenage 3-1 when they last met in February, Wycombe will be delighted with this first-round draw in the EFL Cup.

The Chairboys have recruited well this summer, completing the permanent signing of Cauley Woodrow and bringing in experienced centre-back Steve Cook, and they should have too much for a Boro side who have lost nine of their last 13 away games.

Middlesbrough vs Wrexham

It is likely that this pair will be involved in the Championship promotion race come spring but Middlesbrough look a cut above their visitors at the moment.

Surprisingly, Wrexham have had a quiet transfer window so far. In contrast, Boro have spent big to add real quality in Will Lankshear, Sebastian Berhalter and Max Arfsten and that is likely to prove the difference at the Riverside.

Shamrock Rovers vs Dundalk

While their Champions League qualifying journey was cut short, Shamrock Rovers will have their mojo back after beating Egnatia 3-1 in their first Europa League outing on Tuesday.

They are going great guns in the League of Ireland Premier Division, too, sitting seven points clear at the top, and they should have enough to make it six league outings without a victory for Dundalk.

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Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:

Football Bet of the Day: James Milton has a 13-10 selection from the EFL Cup

Middlesbrough vs Wrexham predictions, 5-1 Bet Builder tip, team news and odds

Friday's Betfred Super League predictions, betting tips and odds

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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