Football accumulator tips for Friday August 21: Back our acca at 6-1

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The new Premier League season starts on Friday, when defending champions Arsenal take on promoted Coventry. Elsewhere there is a wealth of action from across Europe as domestic football gets back into gear.

Racing Post tipster Joe Casey has analysed the card and picked out a fourfold accumulator, which pays out at 6-1.6-1 with bet365.

All bets must be placed by 7.30pm on Friday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Friday, August 21

Racing Post football expert Joe Casey has picked:

Partick Thistle to beat Inverness

Stuttgart to beat Hansa Rostock

Real Betis to beat Real Sociedad

Arsenal to beat Coventry

Total odds: @ 6-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

Inverness vs Partick Thistle

Partick Thistle are the only Scottish Championship team to win both of their games this season and the early pace-setters are fancied to make it three in a row when they take on promoted Inverness.

The hosts have played out two goalless draws to start the new campaign and may struggle to break down a Jags side who are yet to concede.

Hansa Rostock vs Stuttgart

Third-tier Hansa Rostock face a tough task when they host Stuttgart tonight, and the Bundesliga side are fancied to come out on top in this cup tie.

Stuttgart won the DFB-Pokal two seasons ago and were runners-up last term so the competition specialists will take some beating.

Real Betis vs Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad had a disappointing campaign last season, finishing tenth in La Liga, and they are yet to make a single signing this summer.

Their pre-season results have not been good and they were beaten home and away by Real Betis last season so side with the hosts.

Arsenal vs Coventry

Coventry have made some smart signings and should at least have an impact on their return to the Premier League but their chances of getting anything out of defending champions Arsenal look slim.

The Gunners were back on top form in their 3-0 Community Shield win over Manchester City last weekend and can follow that up by getting off the mark in the league.

Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:

Arsenal vs Coventry predictions, 13-2 Bet Builder tip, team news and odds

Hull City vs Manchester United predictions, 9-2 Bet Builder tip, team news and odds

Brentford vs Tottenham predictions, 11-2 Bet Builder tip, team news and odds

Weekend football predictions & free betting accumulator tips from Aaron Ashley

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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