Football accumulator tips for Friday August 14: Back our acca at 11-1

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Friday is the night EFL fans have been itching to see as the Championship campaign kicks into action. Relegated Wolves take on Blackburn on an evening where there are also clashes in Scotland, the Netherlands and Belgium.

Football tipster Ian Wilkerson has studied the coupon and has put together a Friday fourfold which pays out at 11-1 with Ladbrokes .

All bets must be placed by 7pm on Friday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Friday, August 14

Racing Post football expert Ian Wilkerson has picked:

Wolves to beat Blackburn

Kilmarnock to beat Ayr

Telstar to beat Sparta Rotterdam

Cercle Brugge to beat Sint-Truiden

Total odds: @ 11.67-1 with Ladbrokes

Odds correct at time of publication

Wolves vs Blackburn

Wolves had a season to forget when they finished bottom of the Premier League but they should be a real force in the Championship and can get off to a winning start against Blackburn.

There were only four second-tier teams who were worse than Rovers last season and this looks a difficult opener for a team who won just one of their final six league matches last term.

Kilmarnock vs Ayr

Kilmarnock have had a difficult start to the Scottish Premiership season following defeats to Celtic and promoted St Johnstone, but a League Cup assignment against local rivals Ayr looks more manageable.

Their opponents have had a decent start to the campaign in the Championship, but they take on a team who have not conceded in four League Cup games this season.

Telstar vs Sparta Rotterdam

Sparta Rotterdam collected just one point from their final five Eredivisie games last season and have already lost to Feyenoord, so a trip to Telstar could prove tricky.

They have posted just one win since the end of January and they lost 4-1 on their last visit to Telstar, who took ten points from their final four matches of last term and have already posted a league victory over NEC Nijmegen.

Cercle Brugge vs Sint-Truiden

Sint-Truiden won just one of their final seven away games in Belgium's Pro League last season, so this looks a good opportunity for Cercle Brugge to get off to a winning start.

The home side will be hoping for a much better campaign this time after finishing 14th, but they should be encouraged after scoring seven goals in their final three matches on their own patch.

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Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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