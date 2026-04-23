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Football accumulator tips for Friday, April 24: Back our acca at 7-1
Want top football acca tips for Friday's La Liga, Bundesliga, Championship and Ligue 1 matches? Jamie Griffith's fourfold pays out at 7-1 with Ladbrokes
Nottingham Forest will be hoping to give their Premier League survival hopes a boost at Sunderland on Friday night, when there will also be top-class action taking place in the Championship and across the continent.
Football tipster Jamie Griffith has studied Friday's coupon to create a fourfold which pays out at 7-1 with LadbrokesLadbrokes.
All bets must be placed by 7.30pm.
Accumulator tips and predictions for Friday, April 24
Racing Post football expert Jamie Griffith has picked:
Millwall to beat Leicester
Real Madrid to beat Real Betis
RB Leipzig to beat Union Berlin
Lens to beat Brest
Total odds: 7-1 with Ladbrokes
Odds correct at time of publication
Leicester vs Millwall
Tuesday’s 2-2 draw with Hull confirmed Leicester’s shock relegation to League One and Millwall will be on hand to add to the Foxes’ misery at the King Power.
Back-to-back wins over QPR and Stoke have got the Lions’ promotion push back on track and they should have no issues seeing off a Leicester side who have managed just one victory in 19 games.
Real Betis vs Real Madrid
Real Madrid held their own over two legs against a very good Bayern Munich side in their Champions League quarter-final and got back to winning ways when beating Alaves 2-1 on Tuesday.
They haven't always shown it but they are a strong side and star attackers Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior can help them get the better of Real Betis, who have won only one of their last seven home games.
RB Leipzig vs Union Berlin
Second-placed Borussia Dortmund are firmly in RB Leipzig’s sights and Ole Werner’s side can move to within two points of BVB with a win over Union Berlin.
Given Union have lost eight and won only two of their last 15 games, Leipzig look set to secure an important victory which would be their fifth in a row.
Brest vs Lens
Lens kept their ambitious Ligue 1 title challenge alive when fighting back from two goals down to beat Toulouse 3-2 last weekend and they will be full of confidence after routing the same opponents 4-1 to book their spot in the French Cup final.
The good times should continue for the Blood and Gold at Brest, too. The hosts have lost three times during their ongoing four-match winless run.
Get more top tips from the Racing Post Sport team:
Sunderland vs Nottingham Forest predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder
Leicester vs Millwall predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder
The Early Bird: Weekend football predictions & free betting accumulator tips from James Milton
Weekend Jury: 'I just don’t think Tottenham are playing well enough to pick up the points they need'
Football acca FAQs
What is a football accumulator (acca)?
A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.
Can I place an acca on different markets?
Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.
What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?
The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.
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