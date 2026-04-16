Football accumulator tips for Friday, April 17: Back our acca at 9-1 with bet365

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Coventry are on the brink of securing promotion to the Premier League and the Championship leaders can seal the deal on Friday's trip to Blackburn.

There is also some high-quality European action for punters to tackle and Racing Post Sport football tipster Joe Casey has analysed the coupon and picked out a fourfold accumulator, which pays out at 9-1 with bet365 .

All bets must be placed by 7.30pm on Friday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Friday, April 17

Racing Post football expert Joe Casey has picked:

Cologne to beat St Pauli

Inter to beat Cagliari

Lens to beat Toulouse

Coventry to beat Blackburn

Total odds: @ 9-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

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St Pauli vs Cologne

St Pauli host Cologne in a crucial clash in the Bundesliga relegation battle and the visitors could pull even further away from danger with a road win. St Pauli have taken only two points from their last five games and shipped five against Bayern Munich last time out.

They are the lowest scorers in the division, having netted just 25 times, and look vulnerable against a Cologne side who beat Werder Bremen 3-1 last weekend to extend their unbeaten run to four games.

Inter vs Cagliari

Inter are in the driving seat in Serie A, with a nine-point gap over second-placed Napoli and they should be able to extend that cushion with a victory over strugglers Cagliari. The visitors have lost six of their last nine games and were beaten 2-0 in the reverse fixture.

Christian Chivu's men have won 12 of their 16 home games and are unlikely to have any issue extending that record.

Lens vs Toulouse

Lens and Toulouse do battle twice in four days as they meet in this Ligue 1 clash before Tuesday's Coupe de France semi-final. The hosts have faltered in the title race but they have been rock solid at home, winning 12 of their 14 matches at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis this term.

Toulouse, on the other hand, come into this after shipping seven times in two games against Paris Saint-Germain and Lille, so are worth taking on again.

Blackburn vs Coventry

Only Sheffield Wednesday have a worse home record than Blackburn in the Championship and that spells trouble as they host leaders Coventry. The Sky Blues have won eight of their last 11 games and can extend that run against a Rovers outfit who have won only four times at Ewood Park all season.

Michael O'Neill's men were outclassed 3-0 by Southampton in midweek and a similar outcome is not beyond the realms of possibility.

Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:

Blackburn vs Coventry predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Football Bet Of The Day: James Milton has a 6-4 selection from Serie A

The Early Bird: Weekend football predictions & free betting accumulator tips from James Milton

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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