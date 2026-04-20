European accumulator tips: Henry Hardwicke has a 15.7-1 selection for Tuesday's matches on the continent

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We've reached the business end of the season and there are some important matches in Europe this evening.

Real Madrid host Alaves in one of four matches in La Liga, while there are cup semi-finals taking place in France and Italy.

Top football tipster Henry Hardwicke has pored over Tuesday's European coupon and picked out a fourfold which pays just under 16-1 with Sky Bet .

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All bets must be placed by 6pm on Tuesday

European accumulator tips for Tuesday, April 20

Racing Post Sport football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked:

Athletic Bilbao to beat Osasuna

Mallorca to beat Valencia

Lens to beat Toulouse

Girona to beat Real Betis

Total odds: @ 15.7-1 with Sky Bet

Odds correct at time of publication

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Athletic Bilbao vs Osasuna

Osasuna have won only one of their last six matches and were held to a 1-1 draw by Betis at the Miguel Sesma Espinosa last time out. It's hard to see them getting anything from their trip to the San Mames, where Athletic Bilbao have won eight league games this term.

Mallorca vs Valencia

Valencia are on a run of three defeats in four games and on Tuesday they travel to a Mallorca side in fantastic form. The Pirates have beaten Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano in their last two La Liga outings and they can make it three wins on the bounce.

Lens vs Toulouse

Lens are enjoying a remarkable campaign. The Ligue 1 title may narrowly escape them – they trail PSG by one point having played one game more – but they are on course to secure Champions League football and are into the semi-finals of the French Cup. Pierre Sage's men face Toulouse in the last four, a side they beat 3-2 in the league on Friday.

Girona vs Real Betis

Girona have lost only two of their last 12 home league games, a run which includes matches against Real Madrid and Barcelona. The Catalans have put daylight between themselves and the drop zone as a result and could move into the top half with a win over Real Betis.

Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:

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Football accumulator tips for Tuesday, April 21

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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