Saturday's European acca tips: Back our 10-1 continental acca with Sky Bet

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The big prizes are soon to be handed out across Europe and Barcelona can move one step closer to retaining the La Liga title when they travel to in-form Getafe on Saturday afternoon.

Racing Post Sport tipster Matthew Ireland has selected a team in each of Europe's top four divisions in an acca which pays out at over 10-1 with Sky Bet .

All bets must be placed by 2pm on Saturday.

European acca tips for Saturday, April 25

Racing Post Sport expert Matthew Ireland has picked:

Parma to beat Pisa

Barcelona to beat Getafe

Hoffenheim to beat Hamburg

Monaco to beat Toulouse

Total odds: 10.48-1 with Sky Bet

Odds correct at time of publication

Parma vs Pisa

Pisa have looked doomed for months and their inevitable relegation from Serie A may finally be confirmed this weekend. They need to avoid defeat and hope results go their way to have any chance of survival, but it is hard to see them keeping their side of the bargain given they have lost eight of their last nine.

Getafe vs Barcelona

European hopefuls Getafe have hit a great run of form, winning five of their last seven matches, but a visit from Barcelona will be a great barometer of how far Jose Bordalas's side have progressed. Barca are closing in on the La Liga title and should have too much quality, but both teams to score may land for the fifth time in the leader's last six away matches.

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Hamburg vs Hoffenheim

Hoffenheim ended their lean run of form by beating Borussia Dortmund 2-1 last weekend and they can turn on the style against a leaky Hamburg side. The hosts have lost three of their last four Bundesliga games by 3-2, 4-0 and 3-2 scorelines and Hoffenheim won December's reverse fixture 4-1.

Toulouse vs Monaco

Toulouse were thumped 4-1 at Lens in Tuesday's French Cup semi-final and they look set for another defeat against Monaco in Ligue 1. The hosts have lost 3-1 to PSG, 4-0 to Lille and 3-2 to Lens in their last three league games and may struggle to contain Saturday's visitors.

Read more football accumulator tips from Racing Post Sport:

EFL accumulator tips for Saturday, April 25

Get our 7-1 both teams to score acca for Saturday

Saturday 12.30pm acca tips: Our 9-2 acca for the early action

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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