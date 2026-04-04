European acca tips: Inter and Monaco feature in James Mason's 10-1 Sunday fourfold

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It is another busy Sunday of football as the battle for silverware, European places and survival looks set to go right down to the wire in several of the top European leagues.

James Mason has cast his eyes over the action on the continent and put together a fourfold including Inter and Monaco which pays out at just shy of 11-1 with Sky Bet.

All bets must be placed by 5.30pm on Sunday.

European acca tips

Racing Post football expert James Mason has picked:

Real Oviedo to beat Sevilla

Sparta Prague to beat Karvina

Inter to beat Roma

Monaco to beat Marseille

Total odds: @ 10-1 with Sky Bet

Odds correct at time of publication

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Real Oviedo vs Sevilla

Rock-bottom Real Oviedo are trying their best to pull off a great escape and their survival bid could be aided when they take on another struggling team, Sevilla, at the Estadio Carlos Tartiere.

Los Azules have won two of their last four home matches and 14 of their total 21 points have come at their base in northern Spain, while Sevilla have tasted success just once in their last ten away assignments in La Liga.

Sparta Prague vs Karvina

Sparta Prague have been in ruthless form at home, racking up three league wins in a row and scoring 12 goals, and another free-scoring performance is expected when they host Karvina.

Marek Jarolim's visitors have picked up a paltry point from the last 21 on offer and have lost each of their last five trips to the epet ARENA, conceding at least twice in all of those defeats.

Inter vs Roma

Inter are on a three-game run without a win, offering rivals Milan and Napoli some hope in the Serie A title race, but the Nerazzurri can get back on track when they play Roma at the Giuseppe Meazza.

Inter are unbeaten in their last eight home matches in the league and that strong form can see them overcome the Giallorossi, who have lost three of their last four away fixtures in the Italian top flight.

Monaco vs Marseille

Six Ligue 1 wins in a row have propelled Monaco back into the battle for third and Les Rouge et Blanc could strike a telling blow against one of their rivals for this position, Marseille, when they clash at the Stade Louis II on Sunday.

Marseille have collected just four points from the last 12 on offer away from home and have lost on their last two trips to Fontvieille, conceding three goals in both losses.

Read more from the Racing Post's experts:

West Ham vs Leeds predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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