European acca tips for Saturday, May 2: Our 17-2 acca from across the continent

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Barcelona could win the La Liga title this weekend if they beat Osasuna on Saturday and Real Madrid fail to win at Espanyol 24 hours later.

Hansi Flick's side feature in Matthew Ireland's European fourfold which pays out at a shade over 17-2 with Sky Bet .

All bets must be placed by 2.30pm on Saturday.

European football accumulator tips for Saturday, May 2

Racing Post football expert Matthew Ireland has picked:

Augsburg or draw double chance vs Werder Bremen

Over 2.5 goals in Como vs Napoli

Barcelona to beat Osasuna

Both teams to score in Nice vs Lens

Total odds: @ 8.66-1 with Sky Bet

Odds correct at time of publication

Werder Bremen vs Augsburg

Werder Bremen have been showing some fight but they look a little short to beat Augsburg on Saturday. The visitors have drawn three and won one of their last four league games and they could continue their good form this weekend.

Como vs Napoli

Nothing less than victory will do for Napoli in their faint hopes of retaining the Scudetto but they face a tough task against Champions League hopefuls Como. Only league leaders Inter have scored more Serie A goals this season than the Lombardy hosts (59) and a high-scoring affair looks likely on the banks of Lake Como.

Osasuna vs Barcelona

Barcelona are on the brink of winning the La Liga title and they should be able to extend their lead over Real Madrid with victory at Osasuna. Hansi Flick's side have won their last nine league matches and mid-table Osasuna are unlikely to stop them making it ten on the spin.

Nice vs Lens

This is a preview of the upcoming French Cup final but neither team will be thinking about that just yet. Nice have been fighting hard against relegation with three successive draws while Lens' title chances are still alive. Taking both teams to score may prove to be the best approach.

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Read more top accumulator tips from Racing Post Sport:

Back our Saturday acca at 13-1 with Ladbrokes

Aaron Ashley has a 9-1 fourfold for the final day of the Championship season

Both teams to score: Ian Wilkerson is going for goals on Saturday

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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