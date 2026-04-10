European acca tips: Bayern Munich feature in our 15-1 Saturday fourfold

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Bayern Munich beat Real Madrid 2-1 in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday and the Bavarian giants resume domestic duties this weekend in a bid to move closer to the Bundesliga title.

Their clash with St Pauli features in Joe Champion's Saturday European fourfold, which pays out at 15-1 with Sky Bet .

All bets must be placed by 5.30pm on Saturday.

European acca tips

Racing Post football expert Joe Champion has picked:

Bayern Munich to beat St Pauli

Atalanta to beat Juventus

Sevilla to beat Atletico Madrid

Rennes to beat Angers

Total odds: @ 15-1 with Sky Bet

Odds correct at time of publication

St Pauli vs Bayern Munich

Bayern showed their class in Tuesday's 2-1 win at Real Madrid in the Champions League and the Bundesliga leaders have racked up 100 goals in 28 league games.

The Bavarians will have one eye on Wednesday's second leg, but that shouldn't stop them from seeing off St Pauli.

Atalanta vs Juventus

Atalanta have won six of their last eight home matches and with that run including a 3-0 rout of Juventus in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals.

They look a big price to make it four defeats in six away games for the Old Lady.

Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid

Sevilla are battling for La Liga survival and they could claim a vital three points against Atletico Madrid, who will have the Champions League on their minds.

The Andalusians can secure a ninth league win of the season against Atleti, who hold a 2-0 lead over Barcelona with the home leg to come.

Rennes vs Angers

Rennes are seventh in Ligue 1 but are within three points of third-placed Lille and should be tough to beat.

Angers are virtually safe but they have lost five of their last seven league games and have failed to score in four of those defeats.

Read more top football accumulator tips from Racing Post Sport:

Football accumulator tips for Friday April 10: Back our acca at 9-1 with bet365

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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