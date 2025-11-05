Europa League accumulator tips for Thursday, November 6: Back our acca at 11-2 with bet365

The Europa League resumes on Thursday and there 18 fixtures to get stuck into, including games for British hopes Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, Celtic and Rangers.

Racing Post football tipster Jamie Griffith has run the rule over the night's European offering and picked out a fourfold which pays out at over 11-2.

All bets must be placed by 8pm on Thursday.

Europa League accumulator tips and predictions

Racing Post football expert Jamie Griffith has picked:

Bologna to beat Brann @ 4-11 with bet365



Ferencvaros to beat Ludogorets @ 7-10 with bet365



PAOK to beat Young Boys @ 4-6 with bet365



Roma to beat Rangers @ 3-4 with bet365

Total odds: @ 5.76-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

Bologna vs Brann

Brann have lost four of their last five away games and look set for further travel trouble at Bologna, who are fifth in a competitive Serie A, going eight games without a defeat.

Ferencvaros vs Ludogorets

Robbie Keane's Ferencvaros have been one of the Europa League's surprise packages, taking seven points from three games, and they can maintain their strong start by beating the same Ludogorets side they routed 3-0 in Champions League qualifying in August.

PAOK vs Young Boys

Greek Super League leaders PAOK have beaten Olympiakos and edged a 4-3 thriller at Lille as part of an ongoing six-game win streak and they should extend their sensational run by seeing off an inconsistent Young Boys.

Rangers vs Roma

Danny Rohl has struggled to get much improvement out of struggling Rangers and, after being dumped out of the League Cup by rivals Celtic, they look set for further misery against a Roma side who have won five of their six away matches this season.

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

