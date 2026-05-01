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Saturday 12.30pm acca tips: Our 9-1 acca for the early action
Looking for top acca tips for Saturday's early kick-offs in the Championship? Aaron Ashley has a 9-1 fourfold for the 12.30pm action
The final day of the EFL season should lead to plenty of thrills and spills and the early action comes from the Championship, where Ipswich, Middlesbrough and Millwall are all bidding to join champions Coventry in the Premier League next season.
Top football tipster Aaron Ashley has picked out four fancies from the Championship which pays out at 9-1 with Coral.
All bets must be placed by 12.30pm on Saturday
Championship accumulator tips for Saturday, May 2
Racing Post football expert Aaron Ashley has picked:
Ipswich to beat QPR
Millwall to beat Oxford
Norwich to beat Hull
West Brom to beat Sheffield Wednesday
Total odds: @ 9-1 with Coral
Odds correct at time of publication
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Ipswich vs QPR
Ipswich are on the brink of automatic promotion to the Premier League and the Tractor Boys can seal the deal with victory over QPR, who are winless in five and may prove easy prey.
Town played well in an entertaining 2-2 draw at Southampton on Tuesday and they have lost only one Championship fixture at Portman Road all season.
Millwall vs Oxford
Millwall are still in top-two contention going into the final day and while their fate is out of their hands somewhat, they can only uphold up their end of the bargain.
Alex Neil's side are unbeaten in four games and have to roll the dice against relegated Oxford, who have collected only 18 points from their 22 away games this season.
Hull vs Norwich
Hull have dropped out of the playoff places following a six-game winless run and they may struggle to retrieve the situation against strong-finishing Norwich.
The Canaries are chasing a fourth straight away victory, following wins at Charlton, Millwall and Bristol City, and the Tigers may wilt under the pressure.
Sheffield Wednesday vs West Brom
West Brom have completed a successful survival mission, putting together a ten-game unbeaten run under maximum pressure, and they can sign off on a high by beating Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.
The Baggies should have few concerns overcoming the Owls, whose sorry season has featured just one league win.
Read more top accumulator tips from Racing Post Sport:
Back our Saturday acca at 13-1 with Ladbrokes
Both teams to score: Ian Wilkerson is going for goals on Saturday
European acca tips for Saturday
Football acca FAQs
What is a football accumulator (acca)?
A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.
Can I place an acca on different markets?
Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.
What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?
The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.
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