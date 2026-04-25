Both teams to score tips and predictions: Our 7-1 acca for Saturday's action

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We are entering the closing stages of the English football season and this afternoon's matches will have bearings on issues at both ends of each of the four main divisions, including massive games for Tottenham and West Ham against Wolves and Everton.

Football tipster Ian Wilkerson has cast his eyes over the coupon and has put together a both teams to score acca with four picks from today's 3pm matches which pays out at 7-1 with Coral .

All bets must be placed by 3pm.

Both teams to score predictions for Saturday, April 25

Racing Post football expert Ian Wilkerson has picked both teams to score in:

Wolves vs Tottenham @ 7-10

QPR vs Derby @ 4-6

Bradford vs Bolton @ 4-6

Chesterfield vs Crewe @ 7-10

Total odds: 7-1 with Coral

Odds correct at time of publication

Wolves vs Tottenham

Tottenham are in dire straits in the Premier League relegation zone and have no option but to attack at Wolves, so goals can be expected at Molineux.

Both teams have scored on four of the last six occasions Spurs have been on their league travels and their hosts, who were relegated on Monday, should take some solace from beating Liverpool and Aston Villa in recent home matches.

QPR vs Derby

Derby still have an outside chance of making the Championship playoffs and they are unlikely to sit back at QPR, who are not in the equation.

Both teams have scored in each of the Rams' last three away games and their hosts have kept one clean sheet in their last 13 matches.

The Hoops have conceded in eight of their last nine games on their own patch while Derby have failed to score in just two of their last 35.

Bradford vs Bolton

Bradford and Bolton are preparing for the League One playoffs but they should provide some decent entertainment when they lock horns at Valley Parade.

Both teams have found the net in seven of the Bantams' last 11 outings and they same has occurred in 11 of Wanderers' last 14. The visiting Trotters have also seen 21 goals in their last five games.

Chesterfield vs Crewe

Chesterfield have to be positive as they look to gatecrash the top seven in League Two and both teams have scored in each of their last three games.

That has also happened in seven of Crewe's last 11 and the Railwaymen have failed to notch in just three of their last 17 assignments.

Read more football accumulator tips from Racing Post Sport:

EFL accumulator tips for Saturday, April 25

European football: Matthew Ireland has put together a 10-1 continental fourfold

Aaron Ashley marks your card for Saturday's 12.30pm kick-offs in the EFL

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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