Both teams to score tips and predictions: Our 8-1 acca for Saturday's action

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It is a busy day of EFL Cup first-round action on Saturday with 29 ties taking place, and there should be plenty of goals as teams from the Championship, League One and League Two all battle to progress.

Top football tipster James Mason has cast his eye over the coupon and has put together a both-teams-to-score acca with four picks from Saturday's 3pm matches which pays out at just over 8-1 with bet365 .

All bets must be placed by 3pm on Saturday.

Saturday both teams to score tips

Racing Post football expert James Mason has picked:

Bristol Rovers vs Peterborough @ 4-7

Fleetwood vs Chesterfield @ 7-10

Norwich vs MK Dons @ 3-4

Salford vs Shrewsbury @ 19-20

Total odds: @ 8.11-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

Bristol Rovers vs Peterborough

Bristol Rovers have scored in 14 matches in a row (including friendlies) and another goal-laden affair is expected when they host Peterborough, who have netted in each of their last seven competitive away games.

Both teams have scored in four of Rovers' last five League Two matches and in eight of the Posh's last nine League One fixtures, while there have been goals at both ends in the last two meetings between these two clubs, the most recent ending in a 3-1 win for the Gas at Memorial Stadium.

Fleetwood vs Chesterfield

Goals were a regular theme for Fleetwood at the end of last season. Both teams scored in their final five League Two matches while they also netted at least once in nine of their last 11 games at Highbury Stadium.

Another entertaining contest is expected for Matt Lawlor's side when they host Chesterfield, who have scored in five of their last six away games and were the joint fourth-highest scorers in England's fourth tier in 2025-26.

Both meetings between these two clubs last season ended in 1-1 draws.

Norwich vs MK Dons

There was no lack of entertainment in Norwich's Championship games last season, as they scored 63 times but kept just nine clean sheets, and more goalmouth action is anticipated when MK Dons head to Carrow Road.

The Dons were the leading scorers in League Two last season as they finished runners-up, notching 86 times, while they scored at least once in 21 of their 23 away matches.

Both teams have scored in four of the Dons' last five matches and in Norwich's last four competition games.

Salford vs Shrewsbury

Salford have been racking up goals in pre-season, scoring 11 times in their last four games, and they can maintain that attacking form when they host Shrewsbury in the EFL Cup first round.

After failing to score in their first two pre-season matches, the Shrews have netted in each of their next five, most recently recording a 3-2 win over Aston Villa's U21s.

Both teams have scored in the last five meetings between Salford and Shrewsbury.

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Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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