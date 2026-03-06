Both teams to score tips and predictions: Our 8-1 acca for Saturday's action

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The FA Cup fifth round is in the spotlight on Saturday but there is also a great afternoon of action in store in the EFL with some key games in all three divisions including a battle between the top two teams in League One as Cardiff take on Lincoln.

Football tipster Phil Agius has cast his eye over the coupon and has put together a both teams to score acca with four picks from Saturday's 3pm matches which pays out at 8.12-1 with Sky Bet .

All bets must be placed by 3pm on Saturday.

Saturday both teams to score tips

Racing Post football expert Phil Agius has picked:

Ipswich vs Leicester @ 5-6 with Sky Bet



Luton vs Reading @ 8-11 with Sky Bet



Bristol Rovers vs Crewe @ 4-6 with Sky Bet



Tranmere vs Oldham @ 8-11 with Sky Bet

Total odds: @ 8.12-1 with Sky Bet

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 £50 In Free Acca Bets When You Place A £10 Acca (5+ legs) NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Freeze a winning score and win a leg of your acca early with AccaFreeze CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply New customers only. Football Accas only. 5 legs or more. Odds 1/1 or greater. 5 x £10 bet tokens. Free Bet stakes not included in returns. Free Bets for Football Accas (5+ legs) only. Free Bets non withdrawable. Free Bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.

Ipswich vs Leicester

Ipswich have kept three straight clean sheets in the Championship but that run could end when they host Leicester, who are no strangers to playing in high-scoring games this season.

The Foxes lost 2-0 to another East Anglian side in Norwich last weekend, but both teams had scored in each of their previous five games and that has happened in eight of their last 10 overall.

Leicester have netted in 11 successive away games and can bag what may well be a consolation goal at Portman Road.

Luton vs Reading

The atmosphere should be improved at Kenilworth Road after Luton booked their place in the EFL Trophy final with a 2-1 win over Northampton on Wednesday but the Hatters had to fight back after going 1-0 down in that game and there should be goals for both teams when Reading visit in League One.

Both teams have scored in Luton's last four games in all competitions and six of the last seven going further back, and Jack Wilshere's side have not been shut out in any of their last 14 home matches.

Reading are going well in the third tier after only one defeat in their last nine matches and both teams have scored in each of their last six games. The first league match between the teams ended 3-2 to Reading in December and this could also be a lively affair.

Bristol Rovers vs Crewe

Bristol Rovers are not where they would have wanted to be in League Two after relegation last season but they are showing some fight under Steve Evans and have scored 12 goals in their last seven matches.

The Gas have netted ten times in their last four home fixtures, which is pretty good for a team in 20th place, and both teams have scored in four of their last five games.

Crewe have won five of their last seven games, scoring in seven of their last eight, and they have netted in four successive away games.

Tranmere vs Oldham

Tranmere are sliding into trouble in League Two with ten defeats in their last 11 games, but they have scored in four of their last six outings and are averaging above one goal per game at home.

Visitors Oldham arrive in much better shape and on a five-match unbeaten run, but the first meeting between the teams ended 3-1 to Oldham and this one could have a similar outcome.

