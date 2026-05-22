Both teams to score tips and predictions: Our 8-1 acca for Saturday's action

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The Championship playoff final between Hull and Middlesbrough takes centre stage on Saturday but there are plenty of other exciting games to get stuck into, including Celtic's clash with Dunfermline in the Scottish Cup showpiece.

Top football tipster Joe Casey has cast his eyes over the coupon and put together a both teams to score acca with four picks from Saturday's matches which pays out at 8-1 with Ladbrokes.8-1 with Ladbrokes.

All bets must be placed by 3pm on Saturday.

Saturday both teams to score tips

Racing Post football expert Joe Casey has picked:

Celtic vs Dunfermline @ 23-20

Hull vs Middlesbrough @ 10-11

Bologna vs Inter @ 1-2

Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart @ 8-15

Total odds: @8-1 Ladbrokes8.64-1 with Ladbrokes

Odds correct at time of publication

Celtic vs Dunfermline

Celtic won a fifth Scottish Premiership title in a row in the most dramatic of fashions last week, coming from a goal down to beat Hearts 3-1 on the final day. That result made it seven of the Bhoys' last eight games which have seen both teams score and a repeat is fancied against Dunfermline.

Both teams have scored in seven of the last 11 Scottish Cup finals and Neil Lennon's underdogs could find the net against his former club.

Hull vs Middlesbrough

Off-field chaos has already made this one the most dramatic Championship playoffs of all time, and Hull and Middlesbrough should keep the excitement at a high when they do battle at Wembley.

Both teams have scored in nine of Hull's last 13 games and Boro were 4-1 winners when the pair met in December, so expect goalmouth action at both ends in the capital.

Bologna vs Inter

Bologna come into their final-day clash with Inter on the back of wins over Napoli and Atalanta and they should serve it up to the league winners.

Both teams scored in each of the pair's previous two meetings this season and Inter were held to a 1-1 draw by already-relegated Verona last time out.

Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart

Stuttgart are the German Cup holders but face a tough task to retain their crown against Bayern Munich, who have not won the competition since 2020.

Both teams have scored in all of Stuttgart's last six matches and five of Bayern's last six, so expect a frantic final.

Read more top football tips from Racing Post Sport:

Football accumulator tips for Saturday May 23: Back our acca at 12-1

Hull vs Middlesbrough predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Hull vs Middlesbrough: Championship playoff final bet builder tips and predictions

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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