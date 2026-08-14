Both teams to score tips and predictions: Our 7-1 acca for Saturday's action

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The wait is over for supporters of the EFL's 72 clubs as the 2026-27 campaign begins in earnest on the first Saturday of the new season.

Middlesbrough and Norwich are two of the headline acts ready to go in the Championship while Plymouth versus Stockport and Barnet's clash with League Two title favourites Salford in League Two are the standout fixtures in the third and fourth tiers.

Racing Post Sport football tipster Aaron Ashley has cast his eyes over the coupon and put together a both-teams-to-score acca which pays out at 7-1 with bet365.

All bets must be placed by 3pm on Saturday.

Saturday both teams to score tips

Racing Post football expert Aaron Ashley has picked:

Portsmouth vs QPR @ 8-11

Blackpool vs Wycombe @ 7-10

Plymouth vs Stockport @ 8-13

Barnet vs Salford @ 8-11

Total odds: @ 7-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

Portsmouth vs QPR

Both Portsmouth and QPR lost in the first round of the EFL Cup last weekend, with Pompey losing 3-1 at West Ham and QPR exiting on penalties against London rivals Millwall.

Making a fast start in the league is of greater importance, however, and their Championship opener at Fratton Park should be entertaining.

Both teams have scored in the pair's last four league meetings and last season QPR thumped Pompey 6-1 on home soil in March following a 1-1 draw on the south coast at Christmas.

Blackpool vs Wycombe

Blackpool beat a strong Grimsby side 3-1 in the first round of the EFL Cup and more entertainment is expected when they take on Wycombe, who are bidding to hit back following a 2-1 loss at home to Stevenage.

The Tangerines won six of their last seven home league games last season while Wycombe's final two away games saw them draw 3-3 with Huddersfield before pushing League One champions Lincoln hard in a 4-3 defeat.

The Chairboys hold playoff ambitions but they may have to score at least twice if they are to get their third-tier campaign off to a winning start.

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Plymouth vs Stockport

Stockport have recorded back-to-back third-placed finishes in League One while Plymouth caught the eye with a strong late surge last term, winning 11 of their final 16 outings to end up eighth.

With so much quality on show, the goals should flow at Home Park, where Plymouth beat the Hatters 4-2 last season.

County got their revenge with a 2-1 home victory in January but the Pilgrims have a top striker in Bim Pepple.

Barnet vs Salford

Salford have been well backed to win League Two after a summer spending spree that included the high-profile captures of Macaulay Langstaff from Millwall and Doncaster's Luke Molyneux.

Barnet will also have their backers with Kabongo Tshimanga leading the line and there is plenty of sting to both attacks.

Salford were 3-1 winners on last season's trip to the Hive while both teams scored in nine of Barnet's final ten league fixtures last term.

Read more top acca tips for Saturday:

Football accumulator tips for Saturday, August 15

Jack Ogalbe has a 26-1 selection for the 12.30pm kick-offs

Saturday's European acca tips: Our 18-1 acca from across the continent

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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