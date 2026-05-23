Both teams to score tips and predictions: Our 6-1 acca for Sunday's Premier League action

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The 2025-26 Premier League season draws to a close on Sunday and that is great news for neutrals as the final day often brings plenty of goals.

Top football tipster Jamie Griffith has cast his eyes over the coupon and has put together a both-teams-to-score acca with four picks from Sunday's 4pm matches which pays out at 6-1 with Ladbrokes .

All bets must be placed by 4pm on Sunday.

Sunday both teams to score tips

Racing Post football tipster Jamie Griffith has picked:

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal @ 4-6

Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth @ 8-15

Tottenham vs Everton @ 7-10

West Ham vs Leeds @ 13-20

Total odds: @ 6-1 with Ladbrokes

Odds correct at time of publication

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

Newly crowned Premier League champions Arsenal will finally get the opportunity to play without pressure at Selhurst Park and that should lead to an open game against London rivals Crystal Palace.

The pair are likely to rotate their line-ups as both have European finals on the horizon and that is likely to lead to plenty of goals as players look to impress, suggesting both can find find the net for the fifth time in six head-to-heads.

Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth

Andoni Iraola will wave goodbye to Bournemouth after Sunday and he will be eager to end a sensational spell on a high.

The Cherries have already secured European football for the first time in their history but a Champions League berth is still just about achievable and they should go on the front foot at the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest have been in excellent form themselves, though, winning five of their last eight games, and should play a part in an exciting game. Both teams have scored in five of Bournemouth's last seven games.

Tottenham vs Everton

A draw should be enough to keep Tottenham up but their defence has been far from watertight all season and there is no guarantee they can shake off their nerves to keep Everton at bay.

Spurs have managed just one clean sheet in 16 games and a shutout seems unlikely against a Toffees side who have scored 13 goals in their last seven games.

Roberto De Zerbi has improved Tottenham's attacking output, though, and they should get on the scoresheet alongside their opponents for the fourth game in a row.

West Ham vs Leeds

Like their relegation rivals Tottenham, West Ham's shaky defence has been the cause for plenty of their problems and it may let them down again on the final day.

The Hammers' haphazard defending saw them concede three poor goals at Newcastle last time out, although they did grab a consolation and another frantic affair is on the cards against Leeds.

Both teams found the net in this pair's two previous meetings this term and goals are likely to flow in east London.

Read more top football tips from Racing Post Sport:

Football accumulator tips for Sunday May 24: Back our acca at 13-1



West Ham vs Leeds predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Tottenham vs Everton predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Brighton vs Manchester United predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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