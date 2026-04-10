Both teams to score tips and predictions: Our 6-1 acca for Saturday's action

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The Premier League returns after three weeks off on Saturday, with four games from the top flight. There is also a full slate of EFL action for punters to get their teeth into on a busy Grand National day.

Top football tipster Joe Casey has cast his eyes over the coupon and has put together a both teams to score acca with four picks from Saturday's 3pm matches which pays out at 6-1 with Sky Bet .

All bets must be placed by 3pm on Saturday.

Saturday both teams to score tips

Racing Post football expert Joe Casey has picked:

Brentford vs Everton @ 8-11 with Sky Bet

Oxford vs Watford @ 8-11 with Sky Bet



Sheffield United vs Hull @ 4-7 with Sky Bet



Grimsby vs Crewe @ 8-13 with Sky Bet

Total odds: @ 6.57-1 with Sky Bet

Odds correct at time of publication

Brentford vs Everton

Brentford and Everton are separated by goal difference in their unlikely race for a European spot and it could be an end-to-end affair between them. The Bees won 4-2 when the teams met earlier in the year but Keith Andrews' men have been leaky at home of late, conceding seven in their last four games in their own backyard.

Both teams have scored in the last three meetings between the teams at this ground and a repeat of that is fancied.

Oxford vs Watford

Oxford are continuing their noble battle against Championship relegation and they can play their part in an entertaining affair when they host Watford. Six of the visitors' last eight league away games have ended with both teams scoring and the hosts have netted in all but one of their last eight matches.

They drew 2-2 with Portsmouth in dramatic fashion last time out and this could be another game in which both teams find the net.

Sheffield United vs Hull

Hull remain on the march for promotion as they visit strugglers Sheffield United. Both teams have scored in ten of Sheffield United's last 11 Championship home games and they have one of the worst defensive records in the second tier.

The Tigers have also been leaky at the back and entertainment looks a given at Bramall Lane.

Grimsby vs Crewe

Grimsby and Crewe are both major contenders in the League Two playoff race but the pair are currently on the outside looking in and desperately need three points when they face off at Blundell Park.

Both teams have scored in six of Crewe's last nine games and the hosts have been in solid attacking form recently, netting eight in their last three outings.

Read more top football tips from Racing Post Sport:

Football accumulator tips for Saturday April 11: Back our acca at 8-1 with bet365

Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs: Brewers can boost their survival hopes

Liverpool vs Fulham predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

European acca tips: Bayern Munich feature in our 15-1 Saturday fourfold

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.