Both teams to score tips and predictions: Our 6-1 acca for Monday's action

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The Easter feast of football continues on Monday with another jam-packed schedule from the Championship, League One and League Two.

Racing Post Sport tipster Tom Hill has pored over the coupon and put together a both-teams-to-score fourfold which pays out at 6-1 with Sky Bet .

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All bets must be placed by 3pm on Monday.

Both teams to score tips

Racing Post football expert Tom Hill has picked both teams to score in:

Total odds: @ 6.68-1 with Sky Bet

Odds correct at time of publication

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Bristol City vs Sheffield United

Roy Hodgson's first match in charge of Bristol City was a successful one as his side beat Charlton 2-1 at the Valley.

The Robins will now go searching for their first win in five at home, but under a new coach, there should be a sense of freedom within the City squad, especially as they hammered their opponents 4-1 back in August.

Sheffield United will make the trip to Ashton Gate expecting to score against a Robins team who have conceded 12 in five at home, but the Blades have also seen both teams score in their last five encounters in the Championship.

Preston vs QPR

Preston were involved in another thrilling game in the second tier on Friday - a 2-2 at Leicester - and there's no sign of that changing ahead of Monday's meeting with QPR.

The Lilywhites have seen four goals scored in three of their last five games and in three of their previous four at Deepdale. QPR have won three on the spin, scoring 11 goals in the process, but they have failed to keep a clean sheet in nine games.

Bolton vs Stockport

Two teams chasing League One promotion meet on Monday and all signs suggest Bolton and Stockport will trade blows at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

Only three points and two places separate the two sides and while the hosts kept a clean sheet in their last home game, it was their first in six attempts.

Five of Bolton's last six at home have seen both teams score and at least three goals scored, while 24 of their 40 games have seen both teams find the back of the net. Stockport have had the same outcome in 23 of their 39 outings in League One and they have found the net in four consecutive away ties.

Notts County vs Newport County

Notts County will look to bolster their League Two promotion bid with a win at home to Newport County, but they will be made to work hard for their success.

The hosts have scored 14 in five home games and have kept only one clean sheet during that time, letting in seven goals.

Newport County are fighting to stay in League Two and they should be able to score at least once, having netted six times in their last four ties on the road.

Read more top football tips from Racing Post Sport:

Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Jamie Griffith: Hodgson's Robins to soar past Blades

Football accumulator tips for Monday April 6: Back our acca at 13-1 with bet365

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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