Both teams to score tips and predictions: Our 4-1 acca for Saturday's action

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Saturday is the final day of the Bundesliga season and top-flight teams in Germany will be looking to sign off for the summer in style, including champions Bayern Munich who host Cologne at the Allianz Arena.

Football tipster Ian Wilkerson has cast his eyes over the coupon and has put together a both teams to score acca with four picks from Saturday's 2.30pm matches which pays out at more than 4-1 with Ladbrokes .4-1 with Cor

All bets must be placed by 2.30pm on Saturday.

Saturday both teams to score tips

Racing Post football expert Ian Wilkerson has picked:

Bayer Leverkusen vs Hamburg @ 13-20

Bayern Munich vs Cologne @ 1-2

Heidenheim vs Mainz @ 10-21

Union Berlin vs Augsburg @ 4-9

Total odds: 5.28-1 with Ladbrokes

Odds correct at time of publication

Bayer Leverkusen vs Hamburg

Bayer Leverkusen will be disappointed with the way things have gone this season, but they still have a shot at finishing fourth so they should play on the front foot when they host Hamburg.

Both teams have scored in eight of their last nine games and that has also been a winning bet in 11 of their opponents' last 13 league outings, so goals could be on the agenda.

Bayern Munich vs Cologne

Bayern Munich have stormed to the Bundesliga title this season, but it is interesting to note that they have conceded 35 goals in their 33 league matches.

The champions have kept just one clean sheet in their last 11 league games, while both teams have netted in 26 of Cologne's 33 games, the biggest percentage in the German top flight.

The visitors have failed to score in just three of their 16 away games, so there is a strong chance they can net again.

Heidenheim vs Mainz

Heidenheim still have a chance of making the relegation playoff so they should be positive against Mainz, although they do have the Bundesliga's leakiest defence.

Both teams have scored in six of their last seven outings, while their opponents have been involved in nine games in their last 11 where there have been goals at both ends.

Union Berlin vs Augsburg

A final-day clash between 12th-placed Union Berlin and ninth-placed Augsburg may not grab much attention, but there should still be goals in the capital.

There have been goals at both ends in Union's last six league games while the same is true of eight of Augsburg's last nine, and the visitors have kept just two clean sheets in their last 18 league outings.

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Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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