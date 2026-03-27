Both teams to score tips and predictions: Our 17-2 acca for Saturday's action

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The top two divisions in England take a break to accommodate internationals this weeks, but there are still key matches in Leagues One and Two that could have a big bearing on who gains promotion and who will be relegated as the campaign hurtles towards its climax.

Top football tipster Ian Wilkerson has cast his eyes over the coupon and has put together a both teams to score acca with four picks from Saturday's 3pm matches which pays out at 17-2 with Sky Bet .

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All bets must be placed by 3pm on Saturday.

Saturday both teams to score tips

Racing Post football expert Ian Wilkerson has picked:

Reading vs Wigan @ 10-11 with Sky Bet



Stockport vs AFC Wimbledon @ 4-5 with Sky Bet



Salford vs MK Dons @ 4-6 with Sky Bet



Swindon vs Fleetwood @ 4-6 with Sky Bet

Total odds: @ 8.55-1 with Sky Bet

Odds correct at time of publication

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Reading vs Wigan

The playoff race in League One is heating up and Reading are right in the thick of it. However, they have kept just one clean sheet in their last 15 league outings and both teams to score has been a winning bet in 12 of those matches.

Opponents Wigan have earned themselves some breathing space in their fight against relegation, collecting seven points from their last three games, so they can be expected to score, having netted in all but one of their last ten league outings.

Stockport vs AFC Wimbledon

Stockport are another team in the top-six mix but the Hatters have kept just one clean sheet in their last 12 league games and both teams have scored in nine of those fixtures.

They cannot afford to sit back as they search for a return to the playoffs, while visitors Wimbledon will be keen to push on in what has been a decent season since promotion, even if their only shutout in their last 13 league away games came against bottom-of-the-table Port Vale.

Salford vs MK Dons

Sixth-placed Salford have won their last three home matches in League Two, which should give them plenty of confidence for their clash with MK Dons, who are looking to keep up with leaders Bromley and enhance their own promotion chances.

The Dons' 14-match league unbeaten run came to an end with a 3-1 reverse against Barnet last week, but they have failed to score in just four league matches this season and should be able to contribute to a potentially high-scoring game.

Swindon vs Fleetwood

Swindon also have their eyes on going up this season and they will be keen to put on a show in front of their home fans when they face Fleetwood, having failed to win their last three League Two matches at the County Ground.

The visitors have scored in six of their last seven away league games and should be positive as they build on the confidence they have earned from suffering just one defeat in their last ten outings.

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Football accumulator tips for Saturday March 28: Back our acca at 15-1 with bet365

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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