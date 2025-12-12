Both teams to score tips and predictions: Our 13-2 acca for Saturday's action

Chelsea face Everton and Liverpool entertain Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday and there is a busy list of Football League matches for punters to study in search of both-teams-to-score value.

Football tipster Ian Wilkerson has cast his eyes over the coupon and has put together a both-teams-to-score acca with four picks from Saturday's 3pm matches which pays out at 13-2 with Sky Bet .

All bets must be placed by 3pm on Saturday.

Saturday both teams to score tips

Racing Post football expert Ian Wilkerson has picked:

Middlesbrough vs QPR @ 8-11 with Sky Bet



Grimsby vs Notts County @ 8-13 with Sky Bet

Newport vs Fleetwood @ 4-6 with Sky Bet



Tranmere vs Crewe @ 4-6 with Sky Bet

Total odds: @ 6.75-1 with Sky Bet

Odds correct at time of publication

Middlesbrough vs QPR

Middlesbrough cannot afford to let up as they chase leaders Coventry in the Championship, but they have kept just one clean sheet since the end of September.

Both teams have scored in eight of their last nine matches, including Tuesday's 2-1 success at Charlton.

Opponents QPR have picked up of late, winning four of their last five matches, so confidence will not be an issue for the Londoners, who have scored in eight of their ten league matches this term.

Grimsby vs Notts County

The highlight of Grimsby's season has been knocking Manchester United out of the EFL Cup, but they have failed to win any of their last six matches in League Two.

Both teams have scored in five of those matches and they entertain a Notts County side who should be full of beans having lost just once since the end of September.

The Magpies have failed to score in just one of their 19 league outings and both teams have found the net in seven of their last ten.

Newport vs Fleetwood

Newport find themselves at the bottom of League Two and have little choice but to be positive in their predicament, which could lead to plenty of goals when Fleetwood head to Rodney Parade.

County have scored in six of their nine home matches this term and their last two home games have seen them lose 4-2 to Walsall and draw 2-2 with Barrow.

Both teams have scored in 11 of Fleetwood's last 12 league matches and while the Cod Army have not won in six away, they will still fancy their chances in Wales having found the net in seven of their nine road trips this term.

Tranmere vs Crewe

Tranmere's 3-0 win at Barrow on Tuesday ended a run of seven straight League Two games in which both teams have scored and they have lost just one of their last seven league matches.

However, they have kept just two clean sheets in nine home league games and there have been goals at both ends in six of Crewe's last seven outings.

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

