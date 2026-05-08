Both teams to score tips and predictions: Our 13-2 acca for Saturday's action

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Title-chasing Manchester City host Brentford in the Premier League, while there is EFL playoff action from the Championship and League One.

Football tipster Henry Hardwicke has studied the coupon and put together a both-teams-to-score acca with four picks from Saturday's matches which pays out at 13-2 with Coral.

All bets must be placed by 3pm on Saturday.

Both teams to score tips for Saturday, May 9

Racing Post football expert Henry Hardwicke has picked both teams to score in:

Sunderland v Manchester United @ 4-6

Manchester City vs Brentford @ 13-20

Falkirk vs Hibernian @ 6-10

Dundee vs Livingston @ 3-4

Total odds: @ 6.72-1 with Coral

Odds correct at time of publication

Sunderland vs Manchester United

There have been 26 goals in Manchester United's last eight games and both teams have found the net in seven of those contests.

The in-form Red Devils will be confident of success at the Stadium of Light but Sunderland have lost only four of 17 home Premier League games this term and will carry a threat.

Manchester City vs Brentford

Manchester City are desperate for points and goals following Monday's 3-3 draw at Everton and the Citizens lack the defensively solidity and midfield protection to attack with impunity against a good Brentford side.

Falkirk vs Hibs

The net has bulged 30 times in Falkirk's last seven William Hill Premiership matches and John McGlynn's men are enjoying the freedom of a top-six finish.

Hibs have been shown four reds cards in their last three games, but they still found the net with ten men against Celtic last time out and the Leith men are a capable attacking force when at full strength.

Dundee vs Livingston

Livingston have been sent back to the William Hill Championship but Livi have scored eight goals in their last four league matches.

Dundee are pretty much clear of relegation danger but the Dark Blues have conceded 56 times in 35 league games and they could struggle to keep out Livingston.

Read more top tips from Racing Post Sport:

Liverpool vs Chelsea predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Manchester City vs Brentford predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Middlesbrough vs Southampton predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Football accumulator tips for Saturday, May 9: Back our acca at 9-1

Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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